Hot Cocoa Bombs Are This Year's Viral DIY Gift

This year is all about the hot cocoa bomb! Going viral on social media, these little balls of chocolate are the hottest (and most delicious) craze of the season. Cute and festive hot chocolate bombs are just as mesmerizing to watch as bath bombs, except these you can drink!

What Are Hot Cocoa Bombs?

Crafted from melted chocolate (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate all work!), these bombs feature a chocolate sphere stuffed with hot cocoa mix and every topping imaginable. Crushed peppermint, mini marshmallows, peanut butter, even a baby Yoda! Once added to a mug of hot milk the chocolate shell melts and creates a cup of hot cocoa. Just make sure to give it a good stir to incorporate all the hot chocolate powder in the mug.

The chocolatey treat is now a viral phenomenon on the popular app, Tiktok.

Where To Buy Hot Chocolate Bombs

These treats make great stocking stuffers, especially for little ones. Simply add the chocolate ball to their stocking (wrapped of course in its gift box) and you've got a fun Christmas morning surprise.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Holiday Chocolate Ball filled with Surprise The Child Marshmallow Treat

You don't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to get your hands on this yummy Star Wars chocolate treat

Nickelodeon Spongebob Squarepants Chocolate Ball with Surprise Pineapple Shaped Marshmallow Inside

These chocolates make for a great party favor or stocking stuffer for kids of all ages.

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Shop small this holiday season and buy something homemade from Etsy!

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Entertain in sweet style this holiday season with Hot Chocolate Drink Bombs from Wondershop

How to Make DIY Hot Cocoa Bombs

All you need to make this DIY Christmas gift is a silicone mold, chocolate melts, hot cocoa powder, and whatever toppings you want to add. Crushed up peppermint candy canes are always a great addition to hot chocolate!

In a microwave-safe bowl melt the chocolate chips until smooth.

Using the back of a spoon or a pastry brush, brush the chocolate onto the mold. Freeze 10-15 minutes to set.

Remove the chocolate from the molds and melt the edges on a warm plate. Fill the chocolate with hot chocolate mix and toppings, then press and seal the edges together.

homEdge Medium Semi Sphere Silicone Mold

Decorate with decorating chocolate and place in cupcake liners in an airtight container before using.

adsense ad