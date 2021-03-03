These little chocolate cakes are just too good to resist. If you like Hostess Snoballs (sometimes stylized as Sno Balls and occasionally mistakenly spelled Snowballs), you're probably aware that the snack cakes with creamy filling tend to come in either pink or white. But did you know there have been several Hostess Snoball colors produced over the years? We did some research into different colors created over time by the company for these cute little cupcakes and were surprised to learn just how many there are.

What Are Snoballs?

First of all, if you've never had one, a Snoball is a cream-filled chocolate cake snack covered in coconut flakes and marshmallow frosting. The Hostess website claims they are "stuffed with crème filling," which seems to be an attempt to make them sound fancier than they are.

What's In Snoballs?

Snoballs are, frankly, not the healthiest snack on the market, but they're just so dang delicious! Each cake has 160 calories and the ingredients list includes sugar, water, corn syrup, enriched flour (bleached wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, ferrous sulfate or reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), coconut, high fructose corn syrup and cocoa processed with alkali, according to the nutritional information on the company's website.

Each little cake also includes less than two percent of soybean oil, palm oil, tallow, glycerin, gelatin, modified cornstarch, cornstarch, baking soda, salt, whey, egg, hydrogenated tallow, sorbic acid and potassium sorbate, egg white, natural and artificial flavor, sodium acid pyrophosphate, dextrose, mono and diglycerides, cottonseed oil, sodium stearoyl lactylate, xanthan gum, polysorbate 60, enzymes, defatted soy flour, soy lecithin, cellulose gum, monocalcium phosphate, and a coloring ingredient (like yellow 60 lake in the orange Hostess Snoballs).

What Different Colors Are There?

On the Hostess website, only five different color options are available for Snoballs -- pink, white (holiday), purple, turquoise, and orange. The website claims the orange is for "spooky season," while the purple specifically has "lavender coconut" and turquoise has turquoise coconut and seems to be for summer. So there are some slight differences between the choices.

However, Wikipedia lists green Snoballs for St. Patrick's Day and neon green for Halloween. Zippy Facts also claims that "when the Broncos made the NFL playoffs, the Hostess bakery in Denver filled each package with one orange and one blue Sno Ball." The outlet also says that Snoballs sometimes come in red for Christmas and that "some of the regional Hostess bakeries will color them for Halloween (orange), July 4th (red, white, and blue), and Easter (yellow and lavender)."

Altogether, we tracked down these 11 different possible Hostess Snoball colors:

Pink

White

Purple

Turquoise

Orange

Green

Neon Green

Blue

Red

Red, White, and Blue

Yellow and Lavender

Have you seen any other Hostess Snoball colors?

