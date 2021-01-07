When it comes to candles, there really is a scent for everyone. That's especially true with Homesick Candles, which offers candles that represent everything from "every US state, to multiple cities and countries, to occasions, people and moments," according to the company's website.

Homesick Candles makes hand-poured candles with a natural soy wax blend, 100 percent organic cotton wicks, and custom fragrances. They are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and don't contain any lead, plastics, paraben, phthalates, or synthetic dyes. They really make a great gift, no matter who you're buying for.

To help you narrow down your choices this holiday season and beyond, we compiled some of our favorite scented candles from this candle company.

1. New York Candle

This candle smells like "a crisp fall afternoon in the Adirondacks." It has notes of apple peel, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and more.

2. USA Candle

The perfect gift for someone with a lot of flags in their house, the USA Candle smells mostly of apples, vanilla, and cinnamon...just like apple pie.

3. Grandma's Kitchen Candle

This candle promises to smell like "sugar and spice and everything nice," even has base notes of sugar cookies. Yum!

4. New York City Candle

If the New York candle wasn't quite the right choice for your home decor, maybe this NYC-themed one will fit better? The website claims it smells like the "distinctive scents of spring days in Central Park, fine department stores, and concrete." That last one doesn't sound promising, but it really is an awesome smell!

5. SoCal - Southern California Candle

That's right -- Homesick actually breaks up California into north and south for its state candles. This one has scents like orange, sea breeze, and musk.

6. Rhode Island Candle

Do you hail from Rhode Island, but are living elsewhere and missing home? This is the candle for you. It features smells like seashore, hay, and tonka bean.

7. Road Trip Candle

We think it's safe to say that most of us are missing road trips these days. This candle is meant to remind you of driving down the road, "with open windows inviting in hot air and cool breezes."

8. Summer Camp Candle

Those were the days! The Summer Camp candle smells like sandalwood, rosemary, and lavender, with hints of amber and patchouli.

9. New Home Candle

What better gift to give yourself or someone else when they move into a new place?

10. Birthday Party Candle

If you like candles that smell like cookies or cake, this is the one for you.

11. Australia Candle

For the Aussie in your life ... or for anyone who likes the smell of eucalyptus.

12. India Candle

For fans of cumin, cardamom, and maple.

13. Winter Mantle Candle

Can't have a real Christmas tree in your house? Consider this candle, which smells like Fraser fir, holly berries, spruce, and cedar, instead.

14. Apple Orchard Candle

If you're craving an apple picking trip, pick out this candle instead.

15. San Francisco Candle

A candle that smells like coffee and clove? We want 12, please.

