Every year, favorite holiday candies tend to stay the same. Treats like peppermint candy canes, gingerbread, chocolate truffles, and more start showing up at Christmas parties and other holiday affairs.

But have you ever wondered which Christmas candy varieties are the most popular in your state? We found a map, provided by CandyStore.com, that compiled the most popular holiday candy in all 50 states of the United States, based on responses from over 26,000 customers. And some of them may surprise you.

What Holiday Candy is Most Popular in Each State?

For starters, candy canes were extremely popular. That's not a huge shock, although where they were popular doesn't seem to be connected. Delaware, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington all seem to love the holiday treats.

Peanut butter also seems to be popular during the holiday season. Reese's Pieces were reported as being most popular in Maryland, and when it comes to peanut butter cups, Reese's Cups Minis were big in New Jersey, Oregon, and South Dakota.

We were a little surprised not to see fudge or toffee on the list, since those tend to pop up in candy recipes around the holidays. Then again, they don't exactly make great stocking stuffers.

Peppermint bark is apparently king in California, Kansas, Nevada, and West Virginia. Elsewhere, Hershey Kiss candies were popular in Alaska, Colorado, and Nebraska. (No word on whether the choices were specific to milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate varieties.)

Jolly ranchers have fans in Illinois, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, North Dakota likes...chocolate Santas? Hm.

It's a little surprising not to see general candy favorites like lollipops or sea salt taffy on the list, although maybe they're not considered "holiday" enough to count.

There are, of course, lots of holiday confections that didn't make it either because they aren't holiday candies, like Oreo truffles and chocolate-covered pretzels you probably have seen at holiday parties in the past. Cookies shaped like snowmen and Christmas trees are always appearing around the holidays, too. But that's for another list.

Was your favorite holiday candy the most popular in your state? Check out the map above to know for sure!

