There are recipe mishaps that sometimes work and then there are others that force you to run and grab a napkin to spit into. This one is the latter. According to Calgary traffic reporter Leslie Horton who works for Global News Calgary, she thinks she had made a bit of a mistake when it came to making an appetizer for Christmas and wanted her fellow Canadian news anchors to try the dip. In her defense, Horton said she had originally planned to bring a store-bought fruitcake but her sister encouraged her to make the holiday artichoke dip instead.

News Anchor Makes Coworkers Eat Her Messed up Artichoke Dip

"It didn't work out. I'm telling you right now, this did not work out," Horton admitted to co-workers meteorologist Jordan Witzel and anchors Scott Fee and Amber Schinkel.

During the tasting of the cheesy dip the co-workers can be heard talking about how the dip tastes strongly of vinegar. "I thought it smelled like a barn," Fee said. "Is it edible?"

"That's like all that I can taste is vinegar," Schinkel laughed. "It burns."

Horton admits she had to substitute a few ingredients such as an orange in place of lemon juice and seasoned it with celery salt and oregano.

So where did all the vinegar come from? Some comments on the video suggest Horton used pickled or marinated artichoke hearts in the recipe on accident.

After the incident, Horton shared the original recipe with Global News.

Easy Artichoke Dip

2 cans artichokes drained and chopped

1 can chopped green chilies drained

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

½ freshly grated Asiago or Parmesan cheese

½ to ¾ cup Mayo

Combine all ingredients and cook in the oven until hot and bubbly. Serve with crackers and veggies. This dip is best served warm.

