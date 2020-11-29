This time of year, it's so easy to over-indulge in all the fatty and sugar-filled foods that make up traditional holiday treats. That means at some point during the holiday season, you're probably going to have to deal with a digestive system that's a little, well, stopped up. You need to balance things out, and one of the best ways to do that is to start your day off with a high fiber cereal. You know eating a healthy breakfast is one of the tricks to staying healthy. It fills you up so you don't overeat, plus it has good nutritional value to counteract all the empty calories you know you're going to consume out of the holiday cookie jar.

Plus, according to doctors, most people don't get enough fiber in their diet. The average adult in the United States gets about 15 grams of fiber a day, but our daily fiber intake should be 25 to 30 grams, and we should be getting it from food instead of from supplements. Starting your day off with a high fiber cereal can put you on the right nutritional path.

There are a lot of high fiber cereal options out there, but they're not all the same. Some of them taste better, some of them are better for you, and some manage to be a little bit of both. Here are some of the best high fiber breakfast cereals you can eat every day to help keep things moving right.

Post Grape Nuts

Grape Nuts cereal was developed in 1897 and has literally been carried around the world, including Mt. Everest and Antarctica, to fuel explorers. A serving size of the crunchy nuggets is 1/2 cup and contains 7 grams of fiber and 52 grams of whole grains.

General Mills Fiber One

This cereal isn't just a good source of fiber, it's one of the best. A 2/3 cup serving of this whole grain cereal has a whopping 18 grams of fiber and the rest of the nutritional value is good, too.

Kashi Go Lean Crunch

With 100% whole grains, 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving, Kashi cereal is packed with healthy goodness that includes whole grain oats, brown rice, barley and buckwheat among its seven whole grains.

Cascadian Farms Hearty Morning Fiber Cereal

Organic whole wheat flakes, granola clusters, wheat bran and a touch of honey as a sweetener all give this breakfast cereal a hearty, but sweet, taste. Plus, it has 10 grams of fiber, which puts you well on your way for the day.

Kellogg's All Bran Original

Bran cereal has a reputation for being boring and tasteless, but Kellogg's All Bran rated very high for taste in a Consumer Reports list. This wheat bran cereal also offers 40% of your daily amount of fiber, with 10 grams per serving.

Nature's Path

Depending on what flavor you get, a 3/4 cup serving has 5 or 6 grams of fiber, plus a lot of great taste. Try the Flax Plus Maple Pecan Crunch for an extra health boost, since flaxseed, in addition to being high in fiber content, may lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Great Value Raisin Bran

If you were a fan of raisin bran growing up, you might not have known you were eating a healthy cereal. Walmart's Raisin Bran does well in taste rankings, with brown sugar-sweetened whole grain flakes and lots of raisins. The cereal has 7 grams of fiber per serving.

Quaker Natural Granola

We tend to equate the healthiest foods with foods that taste bland and boring. But granola is anything but boring. It's crunchy and a little sweet and you can pour milk over it or add it to yogurt and fruit for a breakfast that will power you through anything. A serving of this cereal has 7 grams of fiber.

Bob's Red Mill Muesli

This high fiber cereal is a traditional European-inspired muesli cereal made with whole grain wheat, rolled oats, raisins and nuts, and it has no added sugar. 1/2 cup of the muesli has 8 grams of fiber. You can eat this breakfast cereal cold with milk, or you can cook it like oatmeal. There's a gluten-free version and a low-carb paleo-friendly version, too.

