Anyone who had a respectable childhood remembers the joy of sticking a straw into a Hi-C juice box and sucking up the sweet, tangy juice to your heart's content. This delicious juice drink was made by the Minute Maid division of The Coca-Cola Company, created by Niles Foster back in the 1940's! There are three ways to enjoy- drink boxes, the Hi-C Blast, and Hi-C Sour Blast. This beloved juice started off as orange juice, but has evolved into a wide range of fruity flavors, which are available in 6 fl oz juice boxes and flavored with fruit juices like orange, pear and apple juice.

Hi-C isn't just a part of our childhoods, it's also part of the McDonald's legendary orange drink roster. In 2017, this fast food chain decided to phase out Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, offering Sprite: Tropic Berry in its place. Fortunately for the fans out there, they have announced that the non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink will back on the McDonald's menu by this summer, along with Fanta Orange. If you haven't had the pleasure of slurping Hi-C while you snack on McNuggets, it's time to take a break from the soft drinks and Oreo McFlurries for a sweet, fruity treat full of vitamin C!

To enjoy this beloved fruit drink, use the Hi-C Orange Tracker, which is updated weekly to reflect the closest McDonald's near you serving your favorite juice! For an even easier option, you can buy juice boxes online at Amazon. Here are all of the flavors of Hi-C for a fruity blast from the past

Flashin' Fruit Punch

Grabbin' Grape

Orange Lavaburst (Discontinued but will be back by this summer!)

Poppin' Pink Lemonade

Strawberry Kiwi Kraze

Torrential Tropical Punch

Blazin' Blueberry

Wild Cherry

Candy Apple Cooler

Double Fruit Cooler

Boppin' Strawberry

Smashin' Wild Berry

Orange Supernova

Ume Squash (Japan only)

Peach (Japan only)

Cool Citrus Cooler (discontinued)

Crazy Citrus Cooler (discontinued - formerly Shoutin' Orange Tangergreen, preceded by Ecto Cooler)

Berry Blue

Blue Watermelon

Fruit Pow

Fruit Punch

Orange Supernova

Raspberry Kiwi

Hi-C Sour Strawberry Blast

Hi-C Sour Green Apple Blast

