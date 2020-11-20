It started out with a kiss how did it end up like this? I have to be careful with Hershey's kisses. They're so tiny and before you know it your bed is covered in 28 silver foil wrappers! The trick to keep yourself from eating an entire 12 oz bag of Hershey's Kisses is to keep some in your purse, your car and in your desk at work. Will you still eat the entire bag? Yes, eventually. But in one sitting? Absolutely not.

If I'm craving Hershey's milk chocolate, I usually go for a bag of kisses before I even think about chocolate candy bar. There's just something about Hershey's Kisses. They're so versatile. I've put them on homemade cookies, in milkshakes, and even ice cream. Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate candies are the staple chocolate drops of many generations.

Seasonal Hershey's Kisses

Hershey's Sugar Cookie Kisses

Decorated with red and green sprinkles, these delicious holiday-inspired sugar cookie kisses taste just like the real thing! The package even comes with a sugar cookie recipe on the back.

Hershey's Holiday Hot Cocoa Kisses

These candies taste just like a steaming mug of hot cocoa.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Christmas Candy Cane Chocolate Mint

Peppermint and chocolate is one of the best pairings ever!

Hershey's, Holiday Kisses Milk Chocolate Filled with Cherry Cordial Creme

Cherry and chocolate? I'm all in.

Hershey's, Holiday Milk Chocolate and White Creme Hugs Candies

I think I'm going to be addicted to these every December.

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Kisses Fall Harvest

They still have the original Hershey's Kisses chocolate flavor, but are wrapped in fall colored foil.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Halloween Spooky Milk Chocolates

Get in the spirit each Halloween with bat foil wraps!

KISSES Chocolates - Santa Hat Milk Chocolate

These are beyond adorable!

Hershey's, Holiday Kisses Candy

I love the holiday season kisses. It's always a treat buying the holiday kisses in candy cane cases.

Hershey's, Holiday Kisses Dark Chocolate Filled with Mint Truffle

This bag sounds delicious! I might have to get a bag to decorate my homemade lattes with.

Hershey's Valentine's Lava Cake Kisses

Don't we all dream of sharing a dark chocolate lava cake with our significant other on Valentine's Day? You can also make the holiday special by sharing a bag of lava cake kisses.

Hershey's Kisses You Can Find Year-Around

Hershey's Kisses

You can't go wrong with the original milk chocolate flavor.

Hershey's Kisses Cookies 'N' Creme Chocolate Candy

Peanut butter flavored candy usually have my heart, but these almond kisses are so yummy!

Kisses, Gold, Caramel Creme and Pretzel Candy

Sweet and salty! I love it.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates Filled with Caramel

Caramel is the perfect filling and topping.

HERSHEY'S KISSES SPECIAL DARK Mildly Sweet Chocolate

Last but not least, dark chocolate. There are some health benefits from it!

If I got the chance to pitch a Kisses flavor to Hershey, it would include strawberry flavoring. Maybe a Valentine's Day product for the seasonal line? Just tossing it out there.

This post was originally published on November 13, 2019.

