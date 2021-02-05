Good news, Hershey candy lovers! Hershey has announced its 2021 Easter candy offerings, and we already have some favorites that we can't wait to see in our Easter basket this year. The Valentine's Day sweets are a hit, and it looks like Hershey has done it again with these new candies, too. From chocolate candy to marshmallow offerings and so much more, here are a few of the picks we think are promising.

1. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Pip Bunny

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Pip Bunny is an adorable chocolate bunny with extra-long ears that rivals any Cadbury chocolate Easter bunnies out there.

2. Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups

All Recipes describes this treat as, "Equal parts milk chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and marshmallow-flavored creme" and notes that it brings together Peeps and Reese's peanut butter cups in one delicious offering.

3. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Build-A-Bunny

Much like the build-a-snowman and build-a-Santa chocolate bars Hershey offered around Christmas, this new candy snack looks both super fun and super tasty.

4. Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling

Instead of chocolate, consider adding this sugar-free gum as a prize in the egg hunt or putting it in your holiday candy dishes.

5. Reese's Peanut Butter Unboxed Bunny

This one isn't exactly new, but it is returning for the 2021 season. Who doesn't love a peanut butter chocolate bunny?!

6. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bunny

Similar to the peanut butter bunny, this one is for those who would rather just have more chocolate.

7. Reese's Pieces Shake N' Break

This one also isn't a new Hershey Easter candy option this year -- it's back, probably by popular demand. They are chocolate eggs are filled with Reese's Pieces, and you've got to break open the egg to get to the extra candy goodness inside.

8. Lemon Crisp Kit Kats

These treats are back for the 2021 Easter season, too. It's basically the traditional Kit Kat you're used to, but with a "sweet-tart citrusy white creme," All Recipes reports.

9. Hershey's Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Eggs

If you like chocolate eggs, these will be available on store shelves and via online retailers this year, too. The delightfully pastel-colored eggs are a great mini Easter treat.

10. Hershey's Easter Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs

These are also an old favorite, and one that we look for on the shelves every year.

Do you have an Easter favorite from Hershey's that isn't on this list, or do you prefer the usual suspects like Hershey's kisses milk chocolates, and jelly beans?

