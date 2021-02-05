It's pretty safe to say that Earl Grey tea is one of the more popular teas, particularly for a black tea. The tea leaves have strong antioxidant properties, but did you know Earl Grey tea has other health and wellness benefits as well? There's a reason tea lovers enjoy it! Grab a cup of hot water and a tea bag and let's take a look at some of the health benefits of Earl Grey tea, in no particular order.

1. Great for Energy

Earl Grey tea, or really any cup of tea in general, is a similar energy booster to coffee without the same side effects. "Earl Grey tea contains caffeine in safe quantities that can perk you up and keep you active through the day," NDTV Food notes.

2. Lowers Cholesterol

Earl Grey tea is traditionally a blend of black tea and oil of bergamot, but other tea bases like green tea, oolong, and rooibos are used, WebMD says. Specifically, "multiple studies have shown that bergamot extract can lower both LDL cholesterol (considered bad cholesterol) and total cholesterol" the site reports. So this tea blend is good if you're watching your cholesterol levels.

3. Helps Heart Health

Bergamot tea possibly improves some heart disease risk factors, Healthline reports, adding that black tea has been linked to decreased blood pressure.

4. Weight Loss

Some studies have shown the polyphenols in black tea may be good for weight loss, WebMD reports. "The mechanisms for this involve...preventing obesity through the reduction of oxidative stress (damage to cells)," according to the outlet.

5. Teeth Health

Because it has a lot of an antioxidant called catechin, Earl Grey Tea may aid in fighting oral infections, NDTV Food says. It can also naturally include fluoride, which helps fight tooth decay.

6. Natural Cold Remedy

The bergamot in Earl Grey may improve the immune system and help with fevers, making it a natural cold remedy, Lifehack reports.

7. Digestive Health

The impact on digestive health is another health benefit of this tea named after British prime minister Charles Grey. It can help relieve constipation and acid reflux with its natural anti-inflammatory effects.

adsense ad