Curry powder is more than just a delicious addition to many Indian, Middle Eastern, or Asian foods. The blend of spices is also known to have some amazing health benefits, too. (The mix of spices can actually include turmeric, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, chilies, fennel, black pepper, ginger, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, mustard seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, paprika, cloves, nutmeg, peppercorns and bay leaves.)

Maybe you've just bought curry dishes in the past for their flavor and variety, but we're here to tell you that anything with curry powder in it is also great when it comes to your health and wellness. Read on to learn all about the health benefits of curry and how adding this simple ingredient into your dietary plans can potentially help your mind and body.

1. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Curry powder often has turmeric in it which contains a pigment called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory properties. Other herbs and spices in curry powder can also help with inflammatory issues, but turmeric is known for it in particular.

2. Contains Antioxidants

Antioxidants are compounds that help prevent cell damage caused by reactive molecules known as free radicals, according to Healthline. Consuming antioxidant-rich foods can decrease the effects of oxidative stress and lower the risk of diseases like heart disease and cancer. Curry powder ingredients have lots of antioxidants including curcumin, quercetin, pinene, lutein, and zeaxanthin.

3. May Help Fight Cancer

As far as the health benefits of curry powder go, this is a biggie. Some of the common spices in curry powder actually have anticancer properties. Studies have shown that turmeric may fight certain cancer cells, for instance.

4. May Help Protect Against Alzheimer's

"Current Alzheimer Research" reported in December 2005 that studies suggest curcumin may help with the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

5. Curry Powder Is Anti-Bacterial

Many of the usual ingredients in this powder that's so popular in Indian cuisine provide antibacterial and antifungal benefits for your body, according to Smilizer.

6. Helps With Heart Health

Healthline also reported that the spice mix in curry powder might improve both blood flow and blood vessel function, which help decrease the risk of heart disease. Some studies have also shown that supplementing with turmeric and curcumin might reduce cholesterol level, the outlet noted.

7. Digestive Aid

Curry powder ingredients can also help with digestion. Black pepper, for example, promotes stomach acid secretion and reduces intestinal gas, according to Livestrong.

When it comes to curry powder and the health benefits of curry, what's not to like?

