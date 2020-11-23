Hanukkah, otherwise known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day long celebration filled with food, presents, and family. The menorah is lit each night while the family sings the Hebrew prayers, and then it's time for all of the delicious food! Every holiday is better with decorations to ring in the holiday spirit, and Hanukkah is no exception. Here are 8 festive Hanukkah decorations to celebrate the spirit of Hanukkah.

1. Hanukkah Menorah with Branches

While the menorah is a functional part of the holiday, it's also decorative! Some Jewish families prefer to have a classic menorah to light their Hanukkah candles on, while others choose one with more pizzazz. For instance, I have a menorah decorated as Noah's Ark, with all of the animals carved into the metal and the candle holders on top. Having a fun, aesthetically pleasing menorah creates a festive atmosphere for your Hanukkah table!

2. Hanging Swirl Hanukkah Decorations

Hanging holiday decorations add a special feel to any celebration. These 12 blue spirals end in dreidels, Stars of David, and menorahs to add to the fun! With the option of 2-day delivery, these are great for last-minute planners. In the traditional Chanukah colors of blue and white, these party supplies are perfect if you're having a Hanukkah party or just feel like fancying up one of the nights of Hanukkah.

3. "Happy Hanukcats" Pillow Decoration

This adorable throw pillow is the ideal décor for your living room during the holiday season. With nine cute cat faces and a Hanukkah pun, you really can't do better. This is a great Hanukkah gift for any cat-loving relative!

4. Hanukkah String Lights Decoration

Since this Jewish holiday is the Festival of Lights, what better way to celebrate than with decorative lights? These lovely string lights have little blue menorahs lit up along the string, add a festive touch to any room, and they come with a remote for convenience. You can check the "gift" box to have these sent in gift wrap for a friend. These 10 ft long LED lights look great in the kitchen, living room or bedroom!

5. Hanukkah Banner Decoration

This blue Hanukkah banner is a fun way to announce the Festival of Lights, and it works as indoor or outdoor décor. Great for a Hanukkah party, this is easy to put and take down. Add a pop of color and excitement to the room during your Hanukkah celebrations!

6. Hanukkah Garland Decoration

These three 16 foot Chanukah garlands are ideal if you love to decorate multiple parts of the house. Long enough to wrap around a handrail or pillar, these blue and silver Star of David garlands are also great for indoors or outdoors. Use them so your guests can locate your house for the party or string throughout the house for Hanukkah décor!

7. Hanukkah Wine Glasses

Holiday wine glasses are a fun way to enjoy Hanukkah dinner, especially if they have cute quotes and pictures. These come with a variety of options and can be personalized, making them an excellent gift idea. Choose pictures of Hanukkah dreidels or smiling latkes! My favorites are "all of the latkes, none of the gelt," and "happy challah-days," because who doesn't love a good play on words?

8. Hanukkah Embroidered Table Runner

This classy addition to your home décor is perfect for a more elegant Hanukkah celebration. White with a gold menorah embroidered on it, this table runner is a lovely decoration to put atop a tablecloth and highlight your Hanukkah centerpiece. If you have a set of Hanukkah themed tableware as well, this will match and add a stylish feel to your Hanukkah table.

