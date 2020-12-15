Let's be honest - it's thrilling to successfully order something from a secret menu. When you combine secret menus with your caffeine intake, the thrill can be downright invigorating. Maybe that explains why hacks from the Starbucks secret menu are so popular. The Starbucks secret menu is like a mythological text, sacred and whispered about in lines everywhere.

From dessert frappuccinos to cookie frappuccinos to recreating your favorite holiday drinks all year along, the regular menu of Starbucks can be manipulated to create some delicious flavors of Starbucks secret drinks.

Before we get started, if you're not a Starbucks Rewards member already, you're doing yourself a financial disservice if you love the 'Bux. Every 250 points you receive free food or drink item. So get a Rewards account. Now, for the real pro tip.

When you're ordering a complicated order (and let's face it - secret menu items are often more complex) at Starbucks, use the mobile ordering feature. You'll be able to clearly input exactly what you want using the easy navigation provided, and your barista will be able to clearly read your mobile order because it prints out like a receipt. No room for confusion there, and you get to skip the line. Win-win!

If you do order Starbucks secret menu items in the store, the best thing you can do is be extra polite to your barista. Know exactly what goes into the concoction you want, because Starbucks baristas probably won't. These hacks aren't on the actual menu, so don't expect them to what you mean by "pink drink" or "mermaid frappuccino."

We're taking some of the confusion out of the Starbucks secret menu drinks with these frappuccino hacks that are actually delicious, well-known, and successful. All measurements are for a Grande unless otherwise stated.

1. Banana Cream Pie Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 1 pump of Vanilla Syrup, 1 pump of Hazelnut syrup, Whole banana, blended

Topping: Whipped Cream

2. Birthday Cake Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 1.5 pumps of Hazelnut syrup

Topping: Cake pop

Pro Tip: Sometimes the baristas will blend a cake pop into your frappuccino. Ask nicely!

3. Bubblegum Frappuccino

Order: Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup

4. Butterbeer Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 3 pumps of caramel syrup, 3 pumps of Toffee Nut syrup

Topping: Caramel Drizzle

5. Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino

Order: Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Toffee Nut syrup, Java Chips for crunch

Topping: Whipped Cream

6. Caramel Mocha Chip Frappuccino

Order: Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Mocha Sauce

Topping: Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Cookie Crumbs

7. Caramel Snickerdoodle Frappuccino

Order: Chai Creme Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, 1 pump of Caramel Syrup

Topping: Cinnamon Dolce Sprinkles

8. Chocolate Chip Brownie Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Mocha Syrup, Java Chips

Topping: Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle

9. Churro Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 1.5 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, 1.5 pumps of White Mocha Syrup, Cinnamon

Topping: Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Cinnamon

10. Cotton Candy Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 1.5 pumps of raspberry syrup

11. Cookie Dough Frappuccino

Order: Cinnamon Dolce Creme Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Mocha syrup, Java Chips

Topping: Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream

12. Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino

Order: Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino

Add: 2.5 pumps of Vanilla Syrup, 1 pump of Raspberry Syrup, 1 pump of Classic Syrup

13. Honey Nut Cheerios Frappuccino

Order: Hazelnut Cream Frappuccino

Add: Java chips, 2 packets of Honey

Topping: Whipped Cream, Honey Drizzle, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Topping

14. Lemon Cake Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: Half Lemonade, Scoop of Vanilla Bean Powder, 3 pumps of White Mocha Syrup

Topping: Lemon Cake Pop

Pro Tip: Sometimes the baristas will blend a cake pop into your frappuccino. Ask nicely!

15. Neapolitan Frappuccino

Order: Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino

Add: 1 scoop of Vanilla Bean Powder, 2 pumps of Mocha syrup

Topping: Chocolate drizzle, Whipped Cream

16. Peaches and Cream Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Peach Syrup

Topping: Whipped Cream

17. Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino

Order: Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, Cinnamon Dolce sprinkles, Whipped Cream

Topping: Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Dolce Sprinkles

18. Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino

Order: White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup

Topping: Whipped Cream

19. Red Velvet Frappuccino

Order: White Mocha Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup, 2 pumps of Mocha sauce, Whipped Cream

Topping: Whipped Cream

20. S'mores Frappuccino

Order: Java Chip Frappuccino

Add: 1 pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, 1 pump of Toffee Nut syrup, Whipped cream

Topping: Cinnamon Dolce sprinkles, Whipped Cream

Pro Tip: Sometimes, Starbucks reintroduces their famous S'mores Frappuccinos so you don't have to use the secret menu!

21. Snickers Frappuccino

Order: Java Chip Frappuccino

Add: 2 pumps Toffee Nut syrup

Topping: Caramel Drizzle

22. Thin Mint Frappuccino

Order: Green Tea Creme Frappuccino

Add: Java Chips, 2 pumps of chocolate syrup, 1.5 pumps of Peppermint Syrup

Topping: Whipped Cream

23. Twix Frappuccino

Order: Caramel Frappuccino

Add: 1.5 pumps Hazelnut syrup, Java Chips, Whipped Cream

Topping: Caramel Drizzle, Mocha Drizzle

24. The Pink Drink

Order: Strawberry Açai Refresher

Add: Coconut milk, real strawberries and blackberries

25. The Green Drink

Order: Shaken Iced Black Tea, made with coconut milk

Add: Matcha

26. Mermaid Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Add: Freeze-dried blackberries and line the cup with green mixed drizzle (white mocha sauce, toasted coconut syrup, and matcha powder)

Topping: Whipped cream and additional drizzle or matcha powder

27. Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino

Order: Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino

Add: 2 or more pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup

28. The Purple Drink

Order: Passion iced tea, made with soy milk

Add: Vanilla syrup, berries

29. Mexican Hot Chocolate

Order: Hot chocolate, made with soy milk and no water.

Add: 2 pumps of mocha syrup, 2 pumps of white mocha syrup, 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup

Pro tip: Ask the barista to add cinnamon to the milk while it's being steamed.

30. London Fog

Order: Earl Grey Misto (which comes with steamed milk), then

Add: 2 pumps of vanilla syrup

31. Raspberry Mocha Eggnog

Order: Hot white mocha, sub eggnog for milk

Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup

32. Hot Butterbeer Latte

Order: Whole milk steamer, optional shots of espresso

Add: 2 to 4 pumps caramel syrup, 2 to 4 pumps toffee nut syrup, 2 to 4 pumps cinnamon dolce syrup

Topping: Whipped cream and salted caramel bits

33. Caramel Snickerdoodle Macchiato

Order: Iced Soy Caramel Macchiato (upside down)

Add: 1 to 2 pumps vanilla syrup, 1 to 2 pumps cinnamon dolce syrup

This information has been compiled using the knowledge of my lovely friends who have all worked at the 'Bux themselves.

This post was originally published on August 26, 2019.



