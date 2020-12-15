Let's be honest - it's thrilling to successfully order something from a secret menu. When you combine secret menus with your caffeine intake, the thrill can be downright invigorating. Maybe that explains why hacks from the Starbucks secret menu are so popular. The Starbucks secret menu is like a mythological text, sacred and whispered about in lines everywhere.
From dessert frappuccinos to cookie frappuccinos to recreating your favorite holiday drinks all year along, the regular menu of Starbucks can be manipulated to create some delicious flavors of Starbucks secret drinks.
Before we get started, if you're not a Starbucks Rewards member already, you're doing yourself a financial disservice if you love the 'Bux. Every 250 points you receive free food or drink item. So get a Rewards account. Now, for the real pro tip.
When you're ordering a complicated order (and let's face it - secret menu items are often more complex) at Starbucks, use the mobile ordering feature. You'll be able to clearly input exactly what you want using the easy navigation provided, and your barista will be able to clearly read your mobile order because it prints out like a receipt. No room for confusion there, and you get to skip the line. Win-win!
If you do order Starbucks secret menu items in the store, the best thing you can do is be extra polite to your barista. Know exactly what goes into the concoction you want, because Starbucks baristas probably won't. These hacks aren't on the actual menu, so don't expect them to what you mean by "pink drink" or "mermaid frappuccino."
We're taking some of the confusion out of the Starbucks secret menu drinks with these frappuccino hacks that are actually delicious, well-known, and successful. All measurements are for a Grande unless otherwise stated.
1. Banana Cream Pie Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 1 pump of Vanilla Syrup, 1 pump of Hazelnut syrup, Whole banana, blended
Topping: Whipped Cream
2. Birthday Cake Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 1.5 pumps of Hazelnut syrup
Topping: Cake pop
Pro Tip: Sometimes the baristas will blend a cake pop into your frappuccino. Ask nicely!
3. Bubblegum Frappuccino
Order: Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup
4. Butterbeer Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 3 pumps of caramel syrup, 3 pumps of Toffee Nut syrup
Topping: Caramel Drizzle
5. Cap'n Crunch Frappuccino
Order: Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Toffee Nut syrup, Java Chips for crunch
Topping: Whipped Cream
6. Caramel Mocha Chip Frappuccino
Order: Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Mocha Sauce
Topping: Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Cookie Crumbs
7. Caramel Snickerdoodle Frappuccino
Order: Chai Creme Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, 1 pump of Caramel Syrup
Topping: Cinnamon Dolce Sprinkles
8. Chocolate Chip Brownie Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Mocha Syrup, Java Chips
Topping: Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
9. Churro Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 1.5 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, 1.5 pumps of White Mocha Syrup, Cinnamon
Topping: Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Cinnamon
10. Cotton Candy Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 1.5 pumps of raspberry syrup
11. Cookie Dough Frappuccino
Order: Cinnamon Dolce Creme Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Mocha syrup, Java Chips
Topping: Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream
12. Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino
Order: Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino
Add: 2.5 pumps of Vanilla Syrup, 1 pump of Raspberry Syrup, 1 pump of Classic Syrup
13. Honey Nut Cheerios Frappuccino
Order: Hazelnut Cream Frappuccino
Add: Java chips, 2 packets of Honey
Topping: Whipped Cream, Honey Drizzle, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Topping
14. Lemon Cake Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: Half Lemonade, Scoop of Vanilla Bean Powder, 3 pumps of White Mocha Syrup
Topping: Lemon Cake Pop
Pro Tip: Sometimes the baristas will blend a cake pop into your frappuccino. Ask nicely!
15. Neapolitan Frappuccino
Order: Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino
Add: 1 scoop of Vanilla Bean Powder, 2 pumps of Mocha syrup
Topping: Chocolate drizzle, Whipped Cream
16. Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Peach Syrup
Topping: Whipped Cream
17. Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino
Order: Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, Cinnamon Dolce sprinkles, Whipped Cream
Topping: Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Dolce Sprinkles
18. Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino
Order: White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup
Topping: Whipped Cream
19. Red Velvet Frappuccino
Order: White Mocha Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup, 2 pumps of Mocha sauce, Whipped Cream
Topping: Whipped Cream
20. S'mores Frappuccino
Order: Java Chip Frappuccino
Add: 1 pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, 1 pump of Toffee Nut syrup, Whipped cream
Topping: Cinnamon Dolce sprinkles, Whipped Cream
Pro Tip: Sometimes, Starbucks reintroduces their famous S'mores Frappuccinos so you don't have to use the secret menu!
21. Snickers Frappuccino
Order: Java Chip Frappuccino
Add: 2 pumps Toffee Nut syrup
Topping: Caramel Drizzle
22. Thin Mint Frappuccino
Order: Green Tea Creme Frappuccino
Add: Java Chips, 2 pumps of chocolate syrup, 1.5 pumps of Peppermint Syrup
Topping: Whipped Cream
23. Twix Frappuccino
Order: Caramel Frappuccino
Add: 1.5 pumps Hazelnut syrup, Java Chips, Whipped Cream
Topping: Caramel Drizzle, Mocha Drizzle
24. The Pink Drink
Order: Strawberry Açai Refresher
Add: Coconut milk, real strawberries and blackberries
25. The Green Drink
Order: Shaken Iced Black Tea, made with coconut milk
Add: Matcha
26. Mermaid Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
Add: Freeze-dried blackberries and line the cup with green mixed drizzle (white mocha sauce, toasted coconut syrup, and matcha powder)
Topping: Whipped cream and additional drizzle or matcha powder
27. Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino
Order: Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
Add: 2 or more pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup
28. The Purple Drink
Order: Passion iced tea, made with soy milk
Add: Vanilla syrup, berries
29. Mexican Hot Chocolate
Order: Hot chocolate, made with soy milk and no water.
Add: 2 pumps of mocha syrup, 2 pumps of white mocha syrup, 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup
Pro tip: Ask the barista to add cinnamon to the milk while it's being steamed.
30. London Fog
Order: Earl Grey Misto (which comes with steamed milk), then
Add: 2 pumps of vanilla syrup
31. Raspberry Mocha Eggnog
Order: Hot white mocha, sub eggnog for milk
Add: 2 pumps of raspberry syrup
32. Hot Butterbeer Latte
Order: Whole milk steamer, optional shots of espresso
Add: 2 to 4 pumps caramel syrup, 2 to 4 pumps toffee nut syrup, 2 to 4 pumps cinnamon dolce syrup
Topping: Whipped cream and salted caramel bits
33. Caramel Snickerdoodle Macchiato
Order: Iced Soy Caramel Macchiato (upside down)
Add: 1 to 2 pumps vanilla syrup, 1 to 2 pumps cinnamon dolce syrup
This information has been compiled using the knowledge of my lovely friends who have all worked at the 'Bux themselves.
