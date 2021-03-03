H-E-B No Longer Requires Face Masks While Visiting Stores

Update: March 3, 2021

Texas-based businesses such as H-E-B are wary of Texas opening 100% during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting today, the mask mandate will no longer require shoppers to wear face coverings inside the store, however, H-E-B is still encouraging their customers to do so.

Spokesperson Lisa Helfman shared H-E-B's statement on the matter.

"Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores."

The CDC still greatly recommends wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The original article from April 16, 2020 continues below:

The Texas-based grocery store is getting stricter with coronavirus measures all in the means of keeping Texans safe. To coincide with the new protocols of Travis and Bastrop Counties, for public safety, people must adhere to proper social distancing protocols and wear face covers in public. This means wearing a face-covering in all H-E-B locations in Travis and Bastrop county.

Shoppers are Required to Wear Face Masks in Austin H-E-B Locations

According to KXAN, shoppers will not be allowed in the stores without a proper face covering. In other H-E-B locations across the state, facemasks are strongly recommended for the safety of essential service providers on the frontline and other shoppers. All H-E-B employees (including Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop and Mi Tienda locations) are encouraged to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer shared in a statement.

"As an essential service provider at this time, masks and gloves are just another safeguard we've implemented across our company to protect the health and safety of our Partners, customers and communities," said Martin Otto."We are here for all Texans and we take our role to protect public safety seriously."

Along with handing out proper face masks to their employees, H-E-B has been following sanitation measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Each store has a dedicated COVID Action Manager who is trained to make sure proper sanitizing procedures are in place and are being followed. H-E-B has installed plexiglass dividers on all the check stands as well as added new crowd control guidelines to promote proper social distance practices. Stores have even added floor decals to help direct customer traffic throughout the store.

It's a very stressful time to be working on the frontline, and we applaud all workers putting themselves out there and helping our country. So thank you.

