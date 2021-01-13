A lot of people have strong feelings about celebrity chef Guy Fieri. He's a man of the people's food, or he's everything that's wrong with it. You can't deny that he has a giant personality, but his love of good food and the people who make it is just as great. That feeling comes through on all of his TV shows; his success as a television personality has made him a household name. But if you're wondering where he falls on the list of top-earning chefs, Guy Fieri's net worth might surprise you.

Fieri got his start as a restaurateur. Even back in high school, in Ferndale, California, he was selling pretzels from a cart to raise money to travel to France as a foreign exchange student. He came back to the United States and worked at the Red Lion Inn in Eureka, California, then attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he graduated in 1990 with a degree in hotel management.

After college he began working at Stouffer's, managing a restaurant in Long Beach, California. He worked his way up to district manager of Louise's Trattoria, where he managed six of the restaurant's locations. In 1996, working with business partner Steve Gruber, he opened Johnny Garlic's in Santa Rosa, California. Fieri and Gruber opened four other California locations of Johnny Garlic's in Windsor, Petaluma, Roseville and Dublin. They also opened Tex Wasabi's, a mashup of barbecue and sushi. In 2016, Fieri sold his shares in the restaurant chain to Gruber.

In 2006, Fieri won the second season of "The Next Food Network Star." The prize was six episodes of Guy's Big Bite. The show was a hit and those initial six episodes turned into 13 seasons (the show is still running on the Food Network). Since then, Fieri has starred in or hosted "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," "Ultimate Recipe Showdown," and "Guy Off the Hook."

He co-hosted "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off" and "Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook Off" with Food Network star Rachael Ray, and has appeared in other Food Netowrk shows including "Dinner: Impossible" and "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." He is also currently the host of "Guy's Grocery Games."

Cooking shows aren't the only television Fieri does. From 2009 through 2001, he hosted game show "Minute to Win It" on NBC. He also did a short series called "Guy's Family Road Trip" with his wife Lori and their sons Hunter and Ryder.

Building on his popularity as a TV personality, Fieri opened Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York City. Critics panned it, but it was still a popular restaurant with fans until it closed in 2017. In 2014, he opened Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen and Bar in Las Vegas, and in 2015 he opened Guy Fieri's Baltimore Kitchen & Bar. He has also either opened or licensed his name for restaurants including Guy's Burger Joint, Chicken Guy! and Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse.

In 2018, Forbes reported Guy Fieri's net worth as $8 million. While that is far behind other celebrity chefs, Fieri is still expanding both his television and his restaurant empire (he currently is attached to around 60 restaurants). He receives around $100,000 for each of his media appearances.

Fieri has also shown that his heart is as big as his personality and his growing presence on TV and in restaurants. He invites veterans and Make-A-Wish families to see Guy's Grocery Games in person, hosts thank-you dinners for first responders, and fed evacuees and volunteers after the California wildfires in 2017. A game show host, owner of delicious eateries, and a great guy. What else could you ask for?

Most recently the online community started a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio, with the name Flavortown in honor of the American restaurateur.

