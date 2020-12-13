When you are looking for something light and refreshing, preheat the grill and grab your favorite type of fish. Cooking fish on the grill can be intimidating. (Overcooking and sticking to the grill grate are the two most common fears!) However, after learning these three grilling techniques from "Grill Girl" Robyn Lindars, you'll be a fish grilling pro.

Types of Fish to Grill, Plus Which Cuts to Buy



Okay, so you've decided to grill some fish for dinner. Now what?

First, you need to figure out what fish you would like to grill. The best fish to grill are usually firm in texture and can stand up to the heat of a hot grill. These fish include:

Swordfish

Red Snapper

Halibut

Tilapia

Mahi Mahi

Tuna

Flounder

There are also a few different cuts you can grill. Most popular are fish fillets and fish steaks. You can grill whole fish as well, however, guests may find it hard to eat the piece of fish without biting into a bone or two.

How To Prevent Fish From Sticking

How many times have you put your fish on the grill only to have it get stuck on the grates? To prevent this, pat the fish dry with paper towels to get rid of any excess moisture, then liberally coat the fish in neutral oil. This foolproof method makes sure your grilled fish recipes come out perfect every time.

How to Grill Fish on a Cedar Plank

Impart a smoky flavor on your flounder (or any other fish) by using a cedar plank. After soaking the cedar plank in water, place it on the side of the grill with indirect heat. Add the fish and a dab of compound butter for flavor. Let cook until the fish reaches the desired doneness.

Use a Steam Packet For Moist Fish Fillets

Looking for an easy grilled fish recipe? Look no further than aluminum foil packets! Cooked on a charcoal grill or a gas grill, these packets keep the fish moist and flavorful without having to worry about sticking or flipping. Cooked over direct heat, these packets are great for camping!

?Got Lemons? Make Lemon Grilled Fish

When life gives you lemons, make lemon grilled fish! Over direct heat, add lemon slices and top with your fish of choice. Once the fish is cooked, serve the lemons alongeside. (They'll have beautiful grill marks!)



