Once the warm weather hits, I literally grill everything! I love putting my outdoor grill to work: I get to spend some time outside and it cuts down on the amount of clean up that I (or my husband!) have to do. And if you think about it, if you're grilling dinner, you might as well keep the grill going for dessert.

Fire up the outdoor grill and move over the hamburgers and hot dogs! These grilled dessert recipes might just inspire you to grill every dessert.

1. S'mores Hand Pie Desserts

Ahh, s'mores. The ultimate grilled dessert to eat outdoors by the fire. These s'mores hand pies have everything a s'mores should have: graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. For a chocolate-hazelnut flavor, add a dollop of Nutella too! The addition of pie dough is a nice way to hold everything in when you're grilling, and the heat from the grill will warm the filling inside for the perfect gooey sweet treat.

Make sure to lightly grease your grill grates with cooking spray or melted butter to avoid sticking. Here's the recipe.

2. Grilled Doughnut and Pear Ice Cream Sundae

This takes a classic ice cream sundae to the next level! Cinnamon sugar coated pears are grilled over medium-high heat and placed on top of a grilled glazed doughnut. Yes, a grilled doughnut! For a more tart dessert, try it with apricots instead of peaches.

Top off this decadent ice cream sundae with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. Super easy and delicious! Here's the recipe.

3. Mixed Berry Hobo Packs with Grilled Pound Cake

If you're looking to add some extra flavor to pound cake, you should definitely grill it! It's also a great way to use up any leftover pound cake for a quick dessert.

Since the blueberries and strawberries are too small to place right on top of the grill grates, they're grilled in a foil pack. The fresh fruit is combined with some sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, cornstarch and butter, which also creates delicious juices to pour over the grilled pound cake. Here's the simple recipe.

4. Grilled Pineapple Ice Cream Sundae

Who would've thought that grilled pineapple would taste so good?! For this simple dessert, fresh pineapple slices are soaked in a mixture of rum, cinnamon, and brown sugar then placed on the grill.

The extra sauce from the pineapple is cooked down and used as a topping for this grilled pineapple ice cream sundae. Here's the recipe.

5. Grilled Peach and Berry Dessert Pizza

Pizza doesn't have to only be topped with tomato sauce and cheese- dessert pizza is a thing and it's so delicious! Grilled pizza dough is topped with 'sauce' or in this case, a sweetened crème fraîche and honey mixture. Grilled peaches and fresh fruit (raspberries, blackberries, blueberries) are the toppings for this dessert pizza along with an extra drizzling of honey.

Perfect for a summer cookout with friends! Here's the recipe.

6. Grilled Angel Food Cake with Rhubarb Sauce

Grilled angel food cake with rhubarb sauce is the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors. This makes a fun spring or summer dessert and you can even use any leftover rhubarb sauce to mix into your Greek yogurt! Here's the recipe.

7. Grilled Banana Boat Dessert

This delicious dessert is like a cousin of the beloved banana split, with all the fillings stuffed inside the banana. It's also perfect to make with the kids! If you don't want to use the suggested fillings- peanut butter, chocolate chips, and marshmallows, feel free to be creative and use what you like. This combination of flavors does sound pretty amazing, though!

Here's the recipe.

8. Grilled Strawberry Shortcake Skewers

These grilled strawberry shortcake skewers are an easy no-bake dessert ideal for a crowd. They take just a few minutes to prep and you can even make them ahead of time. Plus, is there anything better than grilled fruit? Bring these sweet treats to the BBQ for a yummy dessert.

Don't forget the whipped cream! Here's the recipe.

9. Grilled Peaches and Cherries with Cinnamon-Honey Syrup

Peaches and cherries happen to be two of my favorite summer fruits. The combination of the grilled peaches, cherries, and drizzle of cinnamon-honey syrup make for an easy grilled dessert.

Top this with vanilla ice cream or you can even grill pound cake to serve with the fruit. Here's the recipe.

10. Grilled Berry Cobbler

I love a good cobbler that's loaded with fresh fruit and topped with fluffy biscuits. You can make this berry cobbler right in your cast iron skillet. If you want to take this dessert recipe to the next level, serve with a generous scoop of ice cream right on top! Here's the recipe.

11. Grilled Dessert Nachos

A chocolate and nacho lover's dream! Cinnamon sugar tortillas are topped with chocolate chips, caramel sauce, pecans and white chocolate and then popped into the grill until melted and crispy.

Here's the recipe.

This post was originally published on June 8, 2018.

