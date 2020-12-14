Call them what you like: grill foil packs, hobo packs, or aluminum foil packets. Food cooked in packets on the grill is a fun and easy way to get dinner on the table fast. "Grill Girl" Robyn Lindars shared in a recent video how to cook a delicious and healthy side during your camping trip using a grill, some sweet potatoes, and a roll of heavy-duty aluminum foil.

What Are Grill Foil Packets?

Grilling veggies doesn't have to be one-dimensional! Just as the name suggests, grill foil packets are sheets of foil filled with yummy, flavorful food like red potatoes, green beans, and zucchini. The sky is the limit when it comes to foil packet recipes.

First, preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Rip off a large piece of aluminum foil and fill with your food of choice. Drizzle in some olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Fold the foil and crimp the packet so the food cannot fall out. Grill until done. Whether its for a cookout or weeknight dinners, this easy cleanup cooking style is perfect on the bbq.

Smoked Sausage Hobo Packets

Bell peppers, shallots, jalapeno, and sausage pair together in this tin foil packet dinner. Season with cajun seasoning for a little kick!

Cheeseburger Hobo Packet

Summertime cheeseburgers are easier in a packet! This foil packet meal features potatoes, carrots, cheese, and hamburger patties for a complete meal.

Chicken and Potato Foil Packet

Nothing is easier than chicken foil packets! Tender boneless chicken breasts cook with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and baby potatoes. Make sure to check the chicken for doneness before serving. Add a dollop of sour cream to bring this recipe over the top.

Italian-Style Hobo Packet

Parmesan cheese, Italian season, ground sausage, and peppers flavor this packet of potatoes and carrots.

Make sure to check out "Grill Girl's" Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube for more grilling content.

