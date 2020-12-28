Strawberry & Cream Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls are Here for Valentine's Day

Wake up a few minutes early and surprise your significant other with the smell of freshly baked Pillsbury cinnamon rolls this Valentine's Day. While the original Cinnabon cinnamon rolls topped with a creamy vanilla icing are always welcome, nothing says love more than pastel pink strawberries and cream icing. So what are you waiting for? Turn that alarm clock a little earlier than usual.

What are Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls?

Pillsbury has been serving up their Grands Cinnamon Rolls since the 1950s in the same tin you have to pop with either a spoon or a good thwack on the counter. Ingredients include:

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Palm and Soybean Oil, Dextrose. Contains 2% or Less of: High Fructose Corn Syrup, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Wheat Protein Isolate, Cinnamon, Modified Whey, Wheat Starch, Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Potassium Chloride, Corn Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monoglycerides, Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Polysorbate 60, Yellow 5, Red 40, Color Added.

The cinnamon rolls are around 300 calories per serving size for the 5-count tins.

Along with the original variety, Pillsbury also sells limited-edition flavors like Hot Cocoa and Pumpkin Spice. The Strawberry & Cream was limited edition at one point, but it is now available year-round.

How To Make Grands Cinnamon Rolls

Heat oven according to package. Start by greasing a nonstick pan (something like a square cake pan or round cake pan works great). Remove the raw cinnamon roll dough rounds from the tin and place rolls in the pan. Bake dough until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove warm cinnamon rolls from the oven and immediately frost with the included cream cheese icing. Serve and enjoy.

But why stop there? Here are a few recipes you can follow to bump your rolls up a notch.

Cookie-Stuffed Strawberry & Cream Cinnamon Rolls

The addition of Oreo cookies bring these rolls over the top.

Strawberry Shortcake Cinnamon Rolls

Who doesn't love fresh strawberries?

