Goya Foods Board Censures CEO After Spreading Pro-Trump Misinformation

It was only a few months ago that Goya's CEO Robert Unanue received backlash after publicly stating his support for former President Donald Trump after the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative executive order was signed. The comments sparked an outcry on social media and many announced they would boycott the brand. Now, the Goya CEO is in hot water for comments made towards President Biden.

Goya Foods Silences CEO After Stating Biden Election was "Unverified"

Trump supporters rallied and ran to the store to fight the boycott. GOP politicians such as Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to promote the food company. Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fought against it. In the end, the "buycott" failed and sales of Goya beans rose by 51.1 percent during the 19 weeks through July 11 versus the years prior according to Nielsen.

Most recently Bob Unanue made headlines during Democratic President Joe Biden's inauguration into the White House. Appearing on Fox Business, the CEO stated the presidential win was "unverified" and went on to share that an American war is coming. This statement was made just days after the deadly Capitol Insurrection.

"I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order," Unanue said on air. "There is a war coming, now that the president is leaving today, they're still coming after the United States, the working class."

The executive board of directors immediately chose to censure Unanue from speaking to the press without the board's permission.

"Bob does not speak for Goya Foods when he speaks on TV," Andy Unanue, board member and Robert's nephew, told the Post. "The family has diverse views on politics, but politics is not part of our business. Our political point of views are irrelevant."

If you are finished with Goya, look for other brands like Conchita, which has been doing business in the United States for over 50 years.

Social media is calling to boycott the products once again, and this time, Republican politicians are silent about the largest Hispanic-owned brand.

adsense ad