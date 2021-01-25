One of my favorite memories of going to the shopping mall is stopping in at the Godiva Chocolate Store and picking out a dark chocolate truffle to snack on while window shopping. Unfortunately, those days are over, as the Turkish-owned maker of Belgian chocolate shares they are shutting down all 128 brick-and-mortar stores in North America. The chocolatier cites the coronavirus pandemic and consumers' shopping behavior is the cause.

Godiva Shuts Down All American Brick-and-Mortar Chocolate Stores

"We have always been focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we have made this decision," CEO Nurtac Afridi said in a statement. "... Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted."

It was only two years ago that the chocolate company set a goal to open 2,000 cafes worldwide by 2025. Now, with retailers seeing less in-person shopping, companies are switching to online business models.

Godiva Chocolate Cafes, some of which are located in New York City, boasted menus that appealed to chocolate lovers everywhere. Menu items included Croffiles (croissants pressed in waffle irons), chocolate chip cookies, and Belgium waffles.

While the cafes and stand-alone shops are closing, it doesn't mean you can't buy a chocolate gift box for your sweetie for Valentine's Day! Available online and in grocery stores, chocolate lovers can still get their fix; just not a free sample.

Our Favorite Godiva Valentine's Candy

Godiva Chocolatier Valentine's Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box

This 36-count of truffles features an exciting assortment of gourmet chocolates artfully paired with exceptional fillings.

Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels Gift Canister

66-pieces of delicious chocolate pretzels with rich taste in a fancy canister.

Godiva Chocolatier Limited-Edition Valentine's Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

This 6-piece chocolate truffle box has all your favorites.

