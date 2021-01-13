Girl Scout Cookie Delivery is Now Available Thanks to Grubhub

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things in the food world. People opt for take-out instead of dining in due to social distancing. But what about the Girl Scouts who usually go door to door selling cookies? Thankfully with a little bit of help from Grubhub, the Girl Scouts of the USA says the annual cookie program is a go during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, local troops are excited to offer their cookies in a variety of ways including virtual cookie booths and contact-free delivery. This Girl Scout cookie season, there will be even more ways to find your Do-si-dos and Lemon-ups. Customers can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder App to connect with a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie e-commerce platform for direct shipment starting February 1. GSUSA is also collaborating with Grubhub in select markets, where customers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app.

Girl Scout Cookies Can Be Ordered and Delivered Through Grubhub

It's a learning experience too for the troops. According to the press release, the new collaboration will foster "a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub's back-end technology."

Grubhub is offering free delivery of Girl Scout Cookie orders through February 14 with a minimum $15 purchase. The cookie sales from Grubhub will go directly to the Girl Scout troops.

"We're proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them--how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don't go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls' leadership skills and help them become successful in life."

This year a new cookie is joining the lineup as well! The new Toast-Yay!™ cookie, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing, is the perfect addition to your cookie order alongside the tagalongs, thin mints, samoas, and caramel delites.

