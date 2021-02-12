Remember stretching your arms as wide as you could as a child to express how much you loved your parents? "I love you this much," you said as you stretched your arms from one side of the room to the other. Do you know what also screams I love you, A LOT? Giant candy. Go big or go home this Valentine's Day with giant candy and cookies for your sweet thing.
Of course, you don't just give your Valentine a small lollipop and call it a day. You either buy your sweetheart bulk candy or a big bouquet of roses on this special holiday. Valentine's Day gifts should draw attention to how much you appreciate or love someone. These giant candies do the trick.
1. Big Love Colossal Fortune Cookie
This giant fortune cookie is ridiculously huge, but I'm here for it. You can personalize the fortune, so get creative.
2. Reese's Valentine's Day Peanut Butter Hearts - 6.5oz
This case is full of Reese's in heart-shaped form. Give your peanut-butter lovin' friend these delicious treats.
3. Giant Gummy Bear approx 5 Pounds
I had to do at least 12 double takes looking at this giant gummy bear. If your significant other loves gummy candy, they'll appreciate this giant gummy bear.
4. HERSHEY'S Valentines Day Giant Milk Chocolate Bar, Perfect as a Gift, 5 Pound Bar
You can't go wrong with a Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar. This giant candy bar weighs five pounds. Please, do not try to finish this in one sitting y'all. Melt some of it, make fondue, something!
5. World's Largest Blue Raspberry and Green Apple Gummy Worm
If you've always wanted a gummy worm that's nearly 2-feet long, here you go. Customers say it's perfect for children, and I agree!
6. TWIZZLERS Licorice Halloween Candy, Strawberry, 5 Pound
A customer gave it five stars and called it too much of a good thing. Get your 5-pound box of Twizzlers today!
7. White Chocolate Coated Giant Marshmallow with Peppermint (12 Ct)
If candy canes happen to a be a favorite of yours (or your significant other), consider a white chocolate marshmallow coated with peppermint. It comes with 12!
8. GIANT CHUPA CHUPS LOLLIPOP (1.6 Lbs of Solid Candy)
I am a sucker for a good ol' lollipop. Get this giant lollipop for your Valentine that has a major sweet tooth.
9. Tootsie Roll King Size Bar
Hey Tootsie Roll, I'm not sure who asked for a candy bar this big, but I'm glad they did.
10. Mega Bruiser Wrapped 31/4 454g
This jawbreaker is ungodly. Jeez! Why is it so large? Anyway, I'll gladly accept this as a Valentine's Day gift.