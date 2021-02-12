Remember stretching your arms as wide as you could as a child to express how much you loved your parents? "I love you this much," you said as you stretched your arms from one side of the room to the other. Do you know what also screams I love you, A LOT? Giant candy. Go big or go home this Valentine's Day with giant candy and cookies for your sweet thing.

Of course, you don't just give your Valentine a small lollipop and call it a day. You either buy your sweetheart bulk candy or a big bouquet of roses on this special holiday. Valentine's Day gifts should draw attention to how much you appreciate or love someone. These giant candies do the trick.

This giant fortune cookie is ridiculously huge, but I'm here for it. You can personalize the fortune, so get creative.

This case is full of Reese's in heart-shaped form. Give your peanut-butter lovin' friend these delicious treats.

I had to do at least 12 double takes looking at this giant gummy bear. If your significant other loves gummy candy, they'll appreciate this giant gummy bear.

You can't go wrong with a Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar. This giant candy bar weighs five pounds. Please, do not try to finish this in one sitting y'all. Melt some of it, make fondue, something!

If you've always wanted a gummy worm that's nearly 2-feet long, here you go. Customers say it's perfect for children, and I agree!

A customer gave it five stars and called it too much of a good thing. Get your 5-pound box of Twizzlers today!

If candy canes happen to a be a favorite of yours (or your significant other), consider a white chocolate marshmallow coated with peppermint. It comes with 12!

I am a sucker for a good ol' lollipop. Get this giant lollipop for your Valentine that has a major sweet tooth.

Hey Tootsie Roll, I'm not sure who asked for a candy bar this big, but I'm glad they did.

This jawbreaker is ungodly. Jeez! Why is it so large? Anyway, I'll gladly accept this as a Valentine's Day gift. WATCH: 2.5 Ton Snickers Bar Unveiled in Waco, Texas oembed rumble video here

