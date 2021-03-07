One of my favorite smells is that of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven. Growing up, my mom would make them every time the cookie jar was empty, and I would try to steal as many as possible before they were put away. Chocolate chip cookies are the classic dessert, universally beloved and unfailingly delicious. However, you can taste the difference when it comes to which chocolate chips you use, and while Hershey and Nestle Toll House are popular, nothing quite beats the rich flavor of Ghirardelli. Here are 10 Ghirardelli chocolate chips to make the perfect cookie.

1. Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

Semi-sweet chocolate chips are my go-to when making cookies or brownies. The flavor of dark chocolate is hard to beat, especially when it comes in a warm, fresh-from-the-oven cookie. These baking chips are made with the highest-quality cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, and a touch of sugar to make a deliciously rich chocolate taste.

2. Milk Chocolate Chips

Another classic when it comes to baking is milk chocolate. If you prefer your cookies on the sweeter side, these chocolate morsels are for you. Made with whole milk powder and vanilla flavoring, these sweet, creamy chips add the perfect touch to your cookies.

3. White Chocolate Chips

White chocolate chips are a great way to add a new, slightly different flavor to your well-worn cookie recipe. Sweet and full of a vanilla flavor, these will add an extra pop to any cookie. You can even throw a few different types of chocolate chips into your mixing bowl for an extra sweet treat!

4. Ghirardelli Bittersweet 60% Cacao Chips

These cacao bittersweet chocolate premium baking chips are ideal for an extra dark chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free and made with quality chocolate, the Ghirardelli 60% is a rich and indulgent choice.

5. Ghirardelli 72% Cacao Chips

Health care professionals say that dark chocolate is good for your heart, so do yourself a favor and try an even darker chocolate experience with Ghirardelli's new 72% cacao chips! Made with quality cocoa beans and vanilla extract, these add a delicious taste to your pecan brownies or trail mix. To get the rich chocolate flavor without sacrificing sweetness, balance these out with extra sugar or brown sugar.

6. 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chips

These 100% cacao unsweetened chocolate chips have no added sugar, making them ideal for baking and giving you full control over the sweetness level in your baked goods. Similar to cocoa powder, simply add in sugar to balance out the unsweetened flavor! These are great for rich chocolate cake or mouthwatering fudge brownies.

7. Mini Semi-Sweet Chips

Sometimes a mini pop of chocolate flavor is what you need! To satisfy your bite-sized baking needs, these mini semi-sweet chocolate chips contain cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate and a touch of sugar. If you're making chocolate chip cookies, blondie bars, or even pancakes, these min semi-sweet morsels give the subtle burst of chocolatey goodness to bring your sweets to the next level.

8. Grand Chips Semi-sweet

If going bigger is more your style, these grand chocolate chips do just that. Use extra large chocolate chips for the ultimate chocolate chip cookie, giving each bite an abundance of rich chocolate flavor. These make a decadent cookie or brownie for the die-hard sweets lovers in your household.

9. Dark Melting Wafers

Although these aren't technically chocolate chips, these melting wafers are too good to leave out. For anyone who's make chocolate-covered truffles or strawberries, you know how tedious the melting and dipping process can be with a baking bar or chocolate chips. These wafers are ideal for a painless and quick recipe, with a smooth texture and rich chocolatey flavor.

10. Dark Coating Wafers

Another ingenious wafer product, these coating wafers are versatile and easy to use. Ideal for dipping or drizzling on top, these add a decorative flair to your chocolatey desserts. Ghirardelli's coating wafers melt quickly and set well, helping you to achieve a yummy and aesthetically pleasing result!

