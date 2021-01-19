I'm not sure what the bar scene is like in New Orleans, but I highly doubt there will be any large gatherings for Mardi Gras on Bourbon Street. (Make some hurricanes at home, y'all.) Instead of making a day trip to Louisiana this year, consider a Mardi Gras celebration at home. Get your crawfish, king cake, and funny Mardi Gras shirts ready for Fat Tuesday.

These T-shirts are too cute, and everyone appreciates a good Mardi Gras party. Grab a shirt for the whole family! And hey, don't be afraid to add some beads to your Amazon wishlist too. (Totally kidding.)

Funny Mardi Gras T-Shirts

