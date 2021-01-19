This T-Shirt Sums up Exactly How We Feel About Mardi Gras in 2021

I'm not sure what the bar scene is like in New Orleans, but I highly doubt there will be any large gatherings for Mardi Gras on Bourbon Street. (Make some hurricanes at home, y'all.) Instead of making a day trip to Louisiana this year, consider a Mardi Gras celebration at home. Get your crawfish, king cake, and funny Mardi Gras shirts ready for Fat Tuesday.

These T-shirts are too cute, and everyone appreciates a good Mardi Gras party. Grab a shirt for the whole family! And hey, don't be afraid to add some beads to your Amazon wishlist too. (Totally kidding.)

Funny Mardi Gras T-Shirts

1. Mardi Gras Beads Or It Didn't Happen T-Shirt New Orleans

Th Funny Mardi Gras 2021 Costume Men Women Gift Jester Hat T-Shirt
Amazon

This would've been a great tee for a Mardi Gras parade. Save it for next year or sport it at home.

7. You Can't Cancel King Cake Funny Mardi Gras Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt Black

 

You Can't Cancel King Cake Funny Mardi Gras Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt Black
Amazon

This tee is my favorite! Pair this shirt with a pair of leggings for an effortless, but cute Mardi Gras outfit.

Visit Amazon for more Mardi Gras long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, and more. Consider getting creative this year with DIY T-shirts. Grab some plain T-shirts, glitter, and mini sewing machines.

WATCH: The Dutch Bros Secret Menu is Packed with 16 Delicious Drinks