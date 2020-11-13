I love figuring out ways to balance health and convenience in my cooking. It's not always attainable to have a fridge full of fresh veggies, let alone having time to cook an elaborate meal. One method that I find indispensable is keeping a supply of frozen healthy options in the freezer! Frozen fruit and veggies are especially good, since fresh produce needs to be used pretty soon after being purchased. One of the most versatile frozen foods is frozen cranberries, since they are delicious in desserts, breakfasts and sweet breads. It's easy to stock up on a few bags of frozen cranberries at the store and then have them ready for use!

These magenta nuggets of joy are packed full of antioxidants and vitamin c, making them as healthy as they are tasty. Because of these health benefits, cranberry juice is a popular choice, especially the ocean spray brand which is non-GMO and USDA organic certified. Most cranberries in the United States are grown in Massachusetts and Wisconsin, but they are readily available in grocery stores around the country. Here are 13 delicious recipes that use frozen cranberries!

1. Cranberry Breakfast Cake

Cranberry breakfast cake is a healthy and yummy way to start the day. The cranberries provide a subtle tartness that complements the sugary sweetness, and the flaky texture makes this hard to resist. A topping of sparkly sugar makes this cranberry cake festive and fun!

2. Frozen Cranberry Orange Bread

The taste of sweet oranges melds perfectly with the tang of frozen cranberries in this yummy bread recipe. Adorned with a powdered sugar glaze, this cranberry orange bread is both lovely and delicious.

3. Ultimate Cranberry Sauce

With only five ingredients and a cook time of fifteen minutes, it doesn't get easier than this cranberry sauce recipe. This is a tasty option for Thanksgiving or other holidays, but can also be enjoyed year round. The flavors of bourbon and maple syrup make this sauce a delicious accompaniment to turkey, toast or sweets!

4. Frozen Cranberry Crumb Bars

These tasty crumb bars are a tasty dessert for any occasion. Cut into snackable pieces, these heavenly treats will melt in your mouth. Full cranberries and almonds, these cranberry crumb bars are perfect little squares of goodness!

5. Almond Waffles With Cranberry Orange Honey Syrup

A twist on classic waffles, these almond waffles are beyond delicious with their decadent cranberry orange honey sauce. These can be made with fresh cranberries or frozen cranberries, and consist of lots of almond ingredients- almond milk, flour and extract. The topping of toasted almonds on this sweet breakfast meal adds a crunchy, nutty touch of flavor!

6. Frozen Cranberry Pomegranate Smoothies

One of my favorite uses of frozen fruit is in smoothies. This is a healthy and refreshing way to use frozen cranberries, especially good on a hot day. This smoothie recipe is all natural and includes a banana for the fresh fruit component!

7. Frozen Cranberry Pecan Breakfast Buns

These warm breakfast buns are a sweet, tangy way to use your frozen cranberries. This recipe calls for a 12 oz bag, so its best to make sure you're stocked up beforehand. These delicious cranberry pecan breakfast buns are baked until golden brown and topped with pecans and sweet glaze.

8. Frozen Cranberry Christmas Cake

This sweet cranberry treat is ideal for the holidays, and the bright red cranberries within will match your Christmas décor. Another recipe calling for a 12 ounce bag of cranberries, this will make enough to feed the whole family. This sugary, buttery delight melts in your mouth!

9. Frozen Cranberry Orange Pancakes

Another yummy breakfast option, these cranberry orange pancakes are great for a fancy homemade brunch or holiday breakfast. These tangy citrus and cranberry pancakes are best enjoyed with a generous topping of maple syrup and a garnish of orange zest.

10. Apple Cranberry Oatmeal with Spices

After so many dessert recipes, this breakfast oatmeal is a healthy way to use your frozen cranberries. The thought of warm oatmeal topped with whole cranberries, apples, and warm spices is excellent motivation to get out of bed. Buy organic cranberries to have high quality oatmeal, and sprinkle a lavish amount of brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon for flavor!

11. Glazed Cranberry Orange Scones

These flaky, golden brown scones are a favorite recipe of cranberry lovers. Made in an attractive triangular shape, these tart but sweet breakfast sweets are glazed in sweet orange stripes and covered in a layer of coarse sugar.

12. Frozen Chipotle Cranberry Sauce

This tangy cranberry sauce is a unique, smoky version of typical cranberry sauce. Flavored with chilies, cinnamon and cumin, this spicy sauce is a tasty topping for meat and a yummy addition to sandwiches.

13. Frozen Cranberry Banana Muffins

There's nothing better than the smell of muffins wafting through the house on a Sunday morning. These healthy and sweet muffins are perfect for breakfast or a snack, and they're a great way to use up old bananas. Full of fruit, these delicious muffins are even better with chocolate chips added in!

