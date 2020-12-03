I've never had a real Christmas tree in my house. I've always assumed you had to go to a Christmas tree farm and cut your own Christmas tree. I guess I forgot we live in a day and age where you can order just about anything online. There's no need to pick out an ax or chainsaw to get a fresh-cut tree. You can order a fresh-cut Christmas tree from Home Depot.

The best part about it is that Home Depot has free delivery on their fresh-cut Christmas trees. This is a major perk to those who don't own a truck or trailer. Ditch your artificial Christmas tree this holiday season and see if fresh trees live up to the hype. You never know, it could be the best Christmas tree you've ever had. Many people who use fresh trees can't stop talking about the smell of real trees. Home Depot carries varieties of trees including white pine, Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Noble fir, Balsam fir, Scotch pine and Grand fir.

No pickup truck, no problem. Get this live Christmas tree delivered to your home for free. It's only $106.98 and stands 6 feet tall.

For smaller spaces, consider a 3-4 foot Christmas tree. The Christmas tree stand isn't included, so add that to your list of supplies when you're shopping for tree lights and ornaments.

Here's the perfect tree. It stands 5 feet tall and has great needle retention.

Christmas Tree Care

To keep the tree trunk from drying out, be sure to water your live tree. There should always be a quart of water per inch of the base of the trunk. Keeping a gallon of water in your tree stand is an ideal water level. Always be wary of fire hazards. Keep trees away from heat sources, such as heat vents, space heaters, and radiators.

To keep the green needles from littering the living room floor, make sure the tree has enough water, especially when it comes right from the tree lot when water absorption is at its highest.

