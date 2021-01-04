If you've ever thought about stocking up on essentials and buying a Sam's Club Membership, now's the time! According to a new Sam's Club Offer on their website, shoppers can sign up for a new membership card for $45 and receive a $45 gift card to use within 72 hours of member activation. Now that's a deal! Essentially the membership fee is free and now you have the ability to shop in the store, shop online, or use their club pickup service.

This limited-time membership deal is the perfect way to stock up and save money.

How To Get a Free Sam's Club Membership

To receive the offer, go to Samsclub.com and enter your email address on the landing page. Click, "Get Offer" and shortly after you'll receive an email with the promo code to use when signing up to join the warehouse club. Join Sam's Club and pay the $45 fee for a 1-year Sam's Club membership. Within 72 hours, the $45 instant savings will be in your account, essentially turning your membership free for a year. According to the fine print you have to redeem the offer within 60 days and the $45 off does not include gift cards or alcohol. The offer must be used in one transaction at a club location. Offer cannot be used on SamsClub.com, with Scan & Go or with Club Pickup.

There's no saying how long this cash back offer will last, so if you've ever wanted to start an annual membership, today is the day to do it.

