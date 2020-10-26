Growing up, I'd get so annoyed with how much stuff we had in the kitchen. Did we really need so much Tupperware, kitchen gadgets, and pans? After I moved out on my own, I realized my mom had a reason for every single kitchen purchase. Everything truly came in handy!

From a fork thermometer, lid opener, and even electric can opener. There are so many kitchen items out there to help make your cooking experience so much easier. Here are five things I can't live without.

Must-Have Kitchen Items

The Deluxe Fork Thermometer is a must! When you're cooking on your own for the first time, you might be a little reluctant to eat meat you cooked. "It looks a little pink here." "Hey Google, what temperature does my chicken need to be?"

Once you get a meat temperature reading fork, you'll never have to second guess yourself ever again. This grill thermometer can read the internal temperature of your food in seconds. The cooking thermometer has six temperature setting presets: done, well done, medium well, medium rare, and very rare. (You'll get an accurate reading from this food thermometer each time.)

This instant read kitchen thermometer is perfect for grilling. If you just got a new BBQ smoker, then you'll have to pick up a digital meat thermometer.

Okay, so before you can even think about a new instant read thermometer or BBQ fork, you probably need a good knife to cut meat and veggies. No worries if your knives and scissors are dull. This 2-in 1 sharpener is here to save the day.

It has two stainless steel sharpening blades and two sides. (There are symbols to display which side the scissors and knives are for.) The pricing is fantastic (much cheaper than replacing knives). You can grab this awesome gadget for only $9.95.

Where are my 'Mighty Mouse' girls at? I'm pretty small, with terribly weak arms. I was once considered only getting married always to have a man around to open pickle jars, but that's no longer an issue! Old Home's kitchen Silicone Lid will be able to open those tight jars with no trouble.

The lid opener grips jars for a secure hold. Gone are the days of asking your husband for help or running jars under hot water. This gadget is top-shelf dishwasher safe and can also be used as a pot holder!

I love leftovers! With the right airtight containers, you'll feel comfy knowing your leftovers are safe to eat for days. Plus, these containers are perfect for preventing spills and leaks. You can confidently take soup to the office for your lunch break.

There are some recipes we just can 'eye' ingredients with. This 12-piece measuring cup and spoon set is colorful and accurate. It includes a ¼ cup, 1/3 cup, ½ cup, 2/3 cup, ¾ cup, 1 cup, 1/8 tsp, ¼ tsp, ½ tsp, 1 tsp, ½ tbsp, and 1 tbsp cups.

You can use the detachable ring to hang your set or take it off to keep organized in your drawer. (And of course, they're dishwasher safe.)

