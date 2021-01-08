There are two things I can't live without: affection, and food. This Valentine's Day, I hope my special someone combines the two and gifts me a food Valentine's Day card. These quirky cards include adorable graphics, food puns, and a section to write heartwarming notes.
You can find these adorable cards on Amazon. These cute Valentine's Day cards are perfect for foodies who appreciate a good pun. Oh, don't like your parents don't find those kinds of jokes punny! See which greeting card will make your loved one feel the love this Valentine's Day.
Food-Themed Valentine's Day Cards
1. Don't Forget You're Awesome Donut Themed Valentine's Day Cards for Kids to give to Friends & Classmates, Thirty (30) 3.5" x 5" Fill In Cards (Without Envelopes) by AmandaCreation
The kiddos are going to need cards for their classmates. Grab this adorable 32-pack for fun food-themed cards.
3. Coffee Love Card"Where You Bean All My Life?" - funny birthday card, valentines day card, kawaii food cards, anniversary card, pun card
Gift your special person this coffee-themed card if they just can't resist Starbucks.
4. Funny Pancakes You Make My Heart Melt- Food Pun Blank Greeting Card, Happy Anniversary Love Boyfriend Girlfriend
If your special someone loves pancakes and waffles, then they're going to love this card.
5. Funny Elote Corn Love, Anniversary, or Valentine Mexican Food Card -"I Like You Elote"
This funny Valentine's Day is too cute! Every food truck enthusiast will enjoy this card.
6. You Are The Chips To My Queso Nacho Pun Greeting Card
It's cheesy, but it's so cute!
7. Wunderkid I Love You S'more Everyday, Funny Christmas Love Card Pun Her or Him (Individual, Blank inside)
Add a special note for your sweetheart! This card will make their day.
8. You Bet Your Asada - Taco Pun Card
Who doesn't love taco humor?
9. The Best Card Company - 10 Assorted Valentine's Day Note Cards (4 x 5.12 Inch) - Boxed Valentine Cards, Bulk Set with Envelopes - Romantic Yummy Puns M5659VDG-B1x10
These cards are perfect for classroom Valentines.
10. Funny Pho Soup Love Card -"I'm Crazy Pho You" - Anniversary, Valentines or Birthday Card for Significant Other
I totally read this in Madonna's voice.
Happy Valentine's Day! For more unique Valentine's Day gifts, pop-up cards, and DIY card supplies, visit Amazon.