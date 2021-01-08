Your Queso-Lovin’ Significant Other Will Adore This ‘Punny’ Valentine’s Day Card

There are two things I can't live without: affection, and food. This Valentine's Day, I hope my special someone combines the two and gifts me a food Valentine's Day card. These quirky cards include adorable graphics, food puns, and a section to write heartwarming notes.

You can find these adorable cards on Amazon. These cute Valentine's Day cards are perfect for foodies who appreciate a good pun. Oh, don't like your parents don't find those kinds of jokes punny! See which greeting card will make your loved one feel the love this Valentine's Day.

Food-Themed Valentine's Day Cards

1. Don't Forget You're Awesome Donut Themed Valentine's Day Cards for Kids to give to Friends & Classmates, Thirty (30) 3.5" x 5" Fill In Cards (Without Envelopes) by AmandaCreation

The kiddos are going to need cards for their classmates. Grab this adorable 32-pack for fun food-themed cards.

3. Coffee Love Card"Where You Bean All My Life?" - funny birthday card, valentines day card, kawaii food cards, anniversary card, pun card

 