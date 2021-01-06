It's the season for eating Valentine's Day treats in the living room with your significant other. It's nearly impossible for me to sit on the couch and enjoy Valentine's Day movies without a dessert. For those days when you don't feel like making cookies, you need access to a quick snack that doesn't require a cast iron skillet or hours in the kitchen. Instead of running to the grocery store or ordering a homemade pie from your neighbor, use a personal fondue mug for a quick and easy dessert.

Fondue mugs are easily one of my favorite kitchen gadgets yet. They're easy to use, and they allow you to get creative with treats. Melt chocolate for marshmallows and fruit, or melt cheese fondue for pretzels and veggies. All you need to do is place a tealight candle in your fondue mug to melt your favorite dips.

Mug measures 3.9" in diameter

Great for fruits, lady fingers, marshmallows, etc.

Ceramic fondue mug

With this high-quality fondue mug set, you'll get a ceramic fondue mug, two fondue forks, and one tealight candle. Share a mug with your Valentine or get a double set if you don't plan on sharing your chocolate covered strawberries.

Skip the scrubbing once you're done. It's dishwasher safe! No need to rinse out stubborn melted cheese. This is a great gift idea and it's perfect for easy fondue treats in the living room. Create a new Valentine's Day tradition with fondue sets. For large portions, I recommend getting a fondue pot.

They're not pricey at all. You can get one for $33.81 on Amazon. I love the simplicity behind personal fondue mug sets. It's not hefty cookware, and you're able to relax in your bed with one. Customer reviews say that it's also microwave safe.

If you want to skip the hassle of making an entire pot of fondue, melt enough chocolate and cheese for yourself. Next time you're searching for a Valentine's Day Hallmark movie to watch, grab your dipping fork and light a tea candle for your fondue mug. Enjoy your fresh strawberries and chocolate!

