There are so many alcoholic drinks out there, it seems a little silly to literally risk your life for any of them. But that's just what a bunch of guys in a YouTube compilation video of people taking a Flaming Dr Pepper shot did when they incorrectly made and drank the popular drink, as shown in the video below.

What is the Flaming Dr Pepper Shot?

Contrary to the name, a Flaming Dr Pepper shot does not actually have the soft drink in question in it. Instead, it's made up of beer, amaretto, and overproof rum. The combination of amaretto liqueur, high-proof rum, and beer tastes remarkably like the soda, however.

To make the shot recipe, you just need to add amaretto to a shot glass, top it with overproof rum, and light the liquid on top on fire, Liquor.com reported. That outlet recommended using absinthe and grain alcohol like Everclear to really make the fire effect mesmerizing.

But there's another part to the recipe that the guys in that video seemed to get wrong. Liquor.com added that the next step in the process involves dropping the shot into a pint glass half-filled with beer to make the flame go out before you drink it. Notice how that's not a choice many of these partiers made.

The drink can also be made by building the concoction inside a beer glass instead, the Spruce Eats reported. But either way, the Flaming Dr Pepper shot involves...well, flames, so it's best to either have a fire extinguisher on hand if you want to try to make it, or to leave it up to a professional bartender or mixologist, instead.

As for me, this is one cocktail recipe I'm not too eager to try out anytime soon. Would you give it a shot? (Pun intended.)

adsense ad