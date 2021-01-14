Step back in time when burgers were a quarter and the only Whataburger location was in Corpus Christi, Texas. Standing on South Staples St, a replica of the first Whataburger burger stand invites guests to take a look at where the burger chain got its start. While the building isn't a working Whataburger restaurant, it's on the site of one, so a quick walk can get you a Whataburger topped with jalapeno ranch or spicy ketchup and pickles.

While in Corpus Christi, make sure to stop by the Whataburger by the Bay, a two-story Whataburger location with views of the oceanfront.

The History of Whataburger

Founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, the two gentlemen were looking to create a tasty burger that made customers exclaim, "What a burger!'" Harmon and Paul opened the first Whataburger on Ayers Street across from Del Mar College, and it wasn't long before Texans from all over started visiting the small burger stand.

Soon after, Dobson and Burton split, noting that Dobson's stance on raising the price of burgers from $0.25 to $0.30. Burton went on the own the Whataburger franchises in San Antonio, Texas and a few months later Dobson raised the prices of burgers to $0.35.

By the 60s, the Texas treasure boomed, opening their first locations in Florida and Tennessee. Dobson opened a store in Odessa and decided to design it around his love of flying and the characteristic orange and white A-frame was born. However, Dobson didn't get to enjoy his success for too long. On April 11, 1967, Dobon and an associate died in a plane crash, causing his widow Grace Dobson and the Dobson family to take over the fast food restaurant empire.

Today the fast-food chain is managed by a venture capital company, while the Dobson family holds a small stake. With over 800+ locations in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida, it is hard to believe it all started with a tiny burger shack.

The replica is located at 4126 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 and is open 24 hours.

