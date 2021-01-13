Nothing says 'I love you' more than a shot of Fireball cinnamon whisky. Sure, a heart-shaped box of chocolates is traditional, but what's the fun in that? Spend this Valentine's Day shooting shots of Fireball whisky with your lover and skip the Valentine's Day card.

For sale via Drizly or at Total Wine (though you'll have to check to see if you local retailer has it in stock), the Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Anti-Valentine's Day Pack contains 10 mini bottles of Fireball whiskey all packaged in a 'Chocolate is for Amateurs' heart box. Either enjoy the liqueur straight-up or mixed with your favorite non-alcoholic mixers like cola or cranberry juice.

This box of Fireball is marketed as an Anti-Valentine's Day gift, but I would be very happy to receive one of these from my honey! Or gifting a box to your BFF makes for a red hot Galentine's Day present, too.

How To Make Your Own Fireball Valentine's DIY Gift

Sadly, the Fireball Valentine's box is not sold everywhere in the United States. Instead, look to Google and Pinterest to make a Fireball Valentine's Day gift that your significant other won't forget.

The Booze Bouquet

When it comes to thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts, homemade is always a winner. This perfect gift can be made with small bottles of Fireball cinnamon whiskey or any other alcohol (tequila, Jack Daniels, you get it). Attach the alcohol bottles to skewers and place in a basket. There's no limit to this holiday gift.

The Fireball Valentine's Day Treat

Alcoholic drinks are great, but you know what's even better? Baked goods made with Fireball drinks! This Fireball Fudge is a great gift idea to give to your friends and family. It's also a great long-distance Valentines Day idea

Get the recipe here.

The Fireball Shot Gift Basket

Nothing is simpler than adding a few printable cocktail recipes, little Fireball shooters, and a glass in a basket. It's a great way to show your significant other how much you care.

