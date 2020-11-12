oembed rumble video here

Fireball cinnamon whisky is a dangerously delicious liquor...and we are head over heels in love with it. Serve it on the rocks, in a flavorful cocktail or drink it straight from the bottle (like these wedding guests did) and you'll get a nice kick. But have you ever tried it served with grilled pineapple? It sounds intriguing, doesn't it? A pairing of cinnamon whiskey and the sweetness of pineapple is the perfect marriage.

And thanks to Malcom Reed of How To BBQ Right, we can make our own Fireball Pineapple to share with family and friends. With over 241,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, Malcom shares his love for BBQ with informational videos showing how to make the perfect recipe. With his infectious smile, it's hard not to be captivated by his videos.

How to Make Fireball Pineapple

Ever wondered what the difference was between "whiskey" and "whisky"? American produced whiskey is usually spelled with an E. On Fireball's FAQ page, Fireball stated their whisky has Canadian roots, so they spell it without the E.

Today we wanted to share with you one of our favorites, the Fireball Pineapple. Take a look:

First things first, Malcom points out, is to make sure your charcoal grill has a rotisserie rod or rotisserie setup.Other than that the recipe only requires a whole pineapple, Fireball whisky, and about a cup of brown sugar. According to Malcom, the inspiration of the dish comes from Greg and Kristina Gaardbo from Rockin Rodizio, a mobile Brazilian Grill. We just want to say many thanks for this recipe.

To begin, peel the pineapple using a sharp knife, making sure to cut out all of the eyes. You don't need to worry about cutting out the core, but make sure to cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple as well. Cut small slits diagonally along the pineapple. This diamond pattern will make sure all the Fireball whisky soaks into the fruit.

Next, place pineapple in a large ziplock storage bag and add a touch of fireball whisky. The video shows about 12 oz of fireball whiskey for two pineapples. Let the pineapple marinate for at least two hours, turning the pineapple every 30 minutes to ensure every side of the pineapple is soaked.

Meanwhile prepare a mixture of a cup raw sugar, brown sugar and about a teaspoon ground cinnamon in a bowl. This will be sprinkled on the grilled fireball pineapple before and during cooking.

Press the sugar mixture onto the pineapple and cook for a total of an hour, adding more cinnamon sugar mixture when necessary.

Once cooked, the outside of each pineapple will be light brown with spots of char (which is absolutely gorgeous). Slide the pineapple off the rotisserie forks and slice the pineapple into individual pieces for serving. This will make the perfect side dish or appetizer this summer.

Malcolm suggests serving the grilled pineapple with bbq pork, and we totally agree. This grilled pineapple would make a mean addition to any pulled pork sandwich. I'm usually one to pass on Fireball Whisky shots since it burns like hell, but I do have to admit, Fireball and brown sugar makes one sweet marinade, so this pineapple is sure to taste like Heaven.

This post was originally published on February 19, 2019.

