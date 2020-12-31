Jello shots have long been a party favorite for good reason. They're boozy and fun. I mean, it's hard to look serious when consuming a jello shot, which means you definitely need to serve them at all your parties. Jello shots are versatile, too; it's not all just vodka and a box of jello. We're fond of using Fireball whiskey to make these treats, because cinnamon whiskey tends to be inexpensive and you can use it to make all kinds of cool Fireball jello shots.

How to Make Jello Shots

The basics of jello shots go like this: In a medium saucepan, mix boiling water with flavored gelatin. Add your favorite liquor, in this case, Fireball whisky, though you can use any brand of cinnamon whiskey for these recipes. Pour into small cups or small jello molds and set in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, or until the gelatin is firm. Jello shots don't take a lot of prep time, but you do have to give them a chance to chill set.

Jello shots have endless variations. You can swap another liquid (like ginger ale) for the water, use unflavored gelatin, top with whipped cream and even turn your Jell-o mix into a dessert. No matter what kind of shindig you're throwing, we've got a jello shot you can serve.

Our Favorite 15 Fireball Jello Shot Recipes

1. Classic Fireball Jello Shot

This shot is the classic. Use orange jello or cherry jello, mix with water and a half a cup Fireball, then pour into little plastic shot cups and chill. It's old school and your party guests will love it. Get the recipe here.

2. Cherry Bomb

Drop a stem-on cherry into this cherry and Fireball whiskey concoction for a fun twist on the classic shot. Get the recipe here.

3. Cinnamon Apple Jello Shot

Go green with your Fireball jello shot by using green apple jello, perfect for Halloween or St. Patrick's Day. Get the recipe here.

4. Pumpkin Spice Fireball Shot

Look, of course someone was going to come up with a PSF: a Pumpkin Spice Fireball shot. Given how important cinnamon is to pumpkin spice, this combo actually works and all your friends will love it. Get the recipe here.

5. Fireball Jello Shot Cake

Who says that jello shots have to be in little cups? Make a whole cake for a big batch of jello shots and give everyone a slice. Get the recipe here.

6. Fireball Whiskey Cupcake Shots

Or turn your jello cake into Fireball jello shot cupcakes, complete with buttercream frosting, because that sounds amazing. You can even do the frosting in different colors or with sprinkles for a fun birthday party or for any type of holiday. Get the recipe here.

7. Fireball Whiskey Cheesecake Shots

If you like cheesecake instead, here's the Fireball jello shot for you. Honestly, these cheesecake shots are just delightful. It's dessert and a drink all in one, and layered in shot glasses, they're pretty enough to serve as a centerpiece, too. Get the recipe here.

8. Fireball Pie Shots

And, yes, if pie is more your thing, we've got apple pie jello shots, too. The red hots, whipped cream and festive sprinkles add a nice, colorful touch. Get the recipe here.

9. Apple Pie Jello Shots

Here's another spin on the jello shot pie, this one using a pie crust for a more dessert feel and taste. These little pies are cute and tasty and will be the hit of your party. Get the recipe here.

10. Fireball Apple Cider Shots

Instead of using water to dissolve the gelatin, this recipe uses apple cider, which turns the flavor up to 11. Add that with Jolly Rancher green apple gelatin and the cinnamon whiskey and you've got yourself a perfect fall party treat. Get the recipe here.

11. Red, White & Blue Jello Shots

Perfect for your 4th of July or Memorial Day backyard cookouts; just use Fireball for the alcohol in the recipe. Get the recipe here.

12. Fireball Apple Jello Shots

Want to serve your Fireball jello shot in something other than a glass? Show off your skills with these jello shots served in an apple slice. Get the recipe here.

13. Apple Cinnamon Shots

This shot goes triple the booze with hard apple cider, sour apple schnapps, and Fireball. Serve on an October hayride to keep everyone warm. Get the recipe here.

14. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pudding Shots

Expand on the definition of jello shots by using instant pudding instead of gelatin and make these yummy cinnamon toast crunch pudding shots with rumchata and Fireball. Cereal never tasted so good. Get the recipe here.

15. Holly Jolly Fireball Shots

Bright red cherry jello is the perfect base for these buzzy Christmas party shots. Make these even more festive with whipped cream, red hots candies and red and green sprinkles. Get the recipe here.

