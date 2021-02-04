Get excited Fireball lovers. You can now buy a candle that smells like your favorite whisky. The Fireball Candle is available on Amazon. If you love the smell of cinnamon, then you're going to want to light this candle after each deep clean.

If you have a bad experience with Fireball Whisky (hey it happens), then this candle might not be for you. For some, this candle is a dream come true! Fireball is definitely one of the best-smelling liquors around. I mean, no one is going around looking for a candle that smells like vodka or tequila.

Made with a fireball whiskey bottle

Unique gift

The candle is made from an upcycled liquor bottle. The handmade Fireball Cinnamon candle is a great gift for Fireball enthusiasts, candle lovers, and just about anyone who loves sweet and red hot smells. It would look fantastic in a man cave that could use some sprucing up.

If you've been on the hunt for Fireball collectibles, then this is a great product to have! Christmas will be here before you know it, and this is a great gift idea for the holidays. (Also, who wouldn't love the smell of Fireball around Christmas time?) It's perfect.

Customer reviews are fantastic. A customer left a five-star review and said, "Ordered this for my mom for mother's day, and as a huge fireball fan, she LOVED it! The quality is great and it looks and smells wonderful! 100% worth it."

The liquor bottle candle is going to look lovely with farmhouse home decor. There has to be a Jack Daniel's soy wax candle out there somewhere! If your favorite scents are brown sugar, wood, and cinnamon, then a Jack Daniel's candle will also be on your wishlist.

