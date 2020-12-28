Who else is going to their grave blaming their laundry detergent and fabric softener on stains and won't admit that it could possibly be food grease? Me too! As long as we're buying laundry detergent and clothes, we're still keeping an eye out of the best stain remover. My Dawn dishwashing liquid trick has done more for me than most pre-treatments.

According to customer reviews, Fels-Naptha Laundry Soap is the laundry stain remover we've been looking for. Like I mentioned, the second I feel a drop of food on my shirt I'm rushing to the sink to add dishwashing liquid to it. The laundry soap bar seems much more efficient! All you have to do is rub the affected area with the wet soap bar and let it sit for a few minutes.

Tip from Fels-Naptha: Combine 1 cup washing soda, 1 cup borax, and 1 bar Fels-Naptha for laundry soap.

The next thing you need to do is load the washing machine. This powerful laundry bar is made to remove the tough stains from your clothes. I'm really interested to see if this works well with essential oil stains. Sometimes dealing with diffusers or making homemade face masks can be messy.

I was surprised to see that this bar of soap doesn't end with tackling the toughest stains. If you click to the top reviews on Amazon, you'll see that this pre-treatment can dry up poison oak and poison ivy. Again, I'm not surprised that this could be safe for sensitive skin.

Back in college when I had my first major breakout, I used Dawn dish soap to wash my face. I'm not sure if it was safe, but it did work. It dried out some oily blemishes from finals stress just in time for summer break. I guess if it can remove oily stains, an oily face is nothing! I'm not recommending that of course, but it makes sense that a cleaning product can be safe on skin.

You can get this pre-treater bar soap at Amazon or Walmart. This just might be the one saving grace for dealing with oily foods. I've tried making a DIY remover and homemade laundry detergent with baking soda, warm water, and other and cleaning products, and it didn't work out for me. I'm really looking forward to trying a bar of Fels-Naptha.

Sometimes I am skeptical about my own laundry detergent. After I made the switch to a certain liquid laundry detergent I noticed random spotting on my T-shirts. They definitely weren't bleach stains. I'm hoping Fels-Naptha soap is the solution to that problem! I can't believe I've missed this at the grocery store all of these years.

Word of mouth says a lot, so I'm going to give this Fels-Naptha laundry bar a chance. If it can work on soiled baby clothes, hopefully, it will get that taco grease and make-up stain out of my favorite T-Shirt.

This post was originally published on December 16, 2019.

