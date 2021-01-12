Growing a garden is one of the most rewarding and healthy hobbies. Studies show that gardening actually reduces stress and increases serotonin levels, making the gardener healthier and happier. This means that you can make the world a more beautiful place while also taking care of your health! Unfortunately, gardening is less satisfying when you have to wait months to see the results of your hard work. Here are 12 fast growing flowers to see quick and lovely results!

1. Marigolds

Few flowers are as cheerful and bright as marigolds! This annual flower brings a pop of gold and magenta to any garden, and it blooms all summer long and will return in full force next year. Marigolds do great in full sun and can withstand heat and droughts, but they will wither in shade and cold. When planted in warm weather, your marigolds will sprout within a week and bloom in about 8 weeks!

2. Nasturtiums

Another popular fast growing flower is the nasturtium, which are known for being carefree and resilient. Nasturtiums should be planted after the danger of frost has passed, and they thrive in a variety of soil conditions. Germination happens within 10 to 12 days, and the plants will appear about 7 to 10 days after seeding. These lovely orange, yellow and red flowers are edible and taste great as garnishes!

3. Petunias

Petunias can be found in many different bright colors, so they're a perfect addition to your summer garden! Known for their wonderful perfume-like scent, petunias are pest resistant and do great in many different conditions as long as the soil isn't too moist. They do best with full sun exposure, so find a sunny spot in your garden for these beauties. Petunias are also perfect for hanging baskets if you don't have a garden!

4. Zinnias

Zinnias are one of the easiest flowers to grow, and they are ideal if you're looking for low-maintenance, fast growing flowers. They come in many different colors and attract butterflies and hummingbirds, adding even more life and color to your garden! Zinnias do well in full sun and well-drained soil, and it's best to plant their flower seeds directly into the garden bed rather than transferring them.

5. California Poppies

Of all poppy varieties, California poppies are the fastest to grow. These beautiful, fast growing flowers grow form seed to bloom in only 60 days, and they'll attract bees and other pollinators. They do best when grown from seeds that are planted in fall or winter, and they can be sown in early spring, about a month before the last frost. California poppies should be planted in full sun and well-draining soil.

6. Calendula

There are many varieties of calendula, each adding a unique burst of color to your garden. Calendula are a cool-season plant, and they can either be started indoors 6-8 weeks before the last frost or seeded outdoors after the last frost. It's best to choose a spot with full sun unless you live in a very hot climate, in which case partial shade is better. This lovely flowering plant is especially unique because it can be used as a for medicinal purposes or as a substitute for saffron in cooking!

7. Phlox

Phlox produce many flowers in a range of colors, from red to pink to purple. Both varieties of phlox love full sun, but garden phlox can thrive in a bit of afternoon shade. Well-drained soil is best, but phlox is hardy and will do well in most garden soils. This disease-resistant, colorful flower is the perfect choice if you love delicate shades of purple, and it will continue to produce beautiful flowers until the heat of summer arrives.

8. Cornflower

Cornflowers, otherwise known as bachelor's buttons, are resilient throughout unpredictable spring weather and are one of the easiest ways to add a pop of blue to your garden. These annuals add a unique look with their ruffled, bright blue petals, and bees are a big fan of their fragrant flowers. Plant your this fast growing flower in full sun and moist, well-drained soil for best results. Their petals are edible, and you can use cornflower water for soothing puffy eyes!

9. Morning Glory

Morning glories are another beloved flower for the garden, and they attract birds and butterflies with their lovely blooms. These climbers bloom from early summer to the first frost, and they come in pink, indigo, magenta and white. Grow your morning glories in a sunny spot and fertile, well-drained soil. They do best when sheltered from strong winds, and they love a fence or arch to climb. This hardy flower can grow up to 10 feet in one season, so be ready for a long strand of flowers!

10. Nigella

Nigella, also known as love-in-a-mist, has beautiful pastel flowers that grow in early spring and will bloom in early summer. These beautiful, lacy flowers should be planted in fertile, well-drained soil, and they thrive in full sun or partial shade. These fast-growing flowers are perfect for dried arrangements as well!

11. Sunflower

Sunflowers are my favorite flower because of their bright and cheerful presence in any garden! Their seedlings do fine in the cold, and they can survive spring frosts. True to their name, these fast growing flower need 6-8 hours of direct sun every day, and their roots do best in loose, well-drained soil. To grow tall, happy sunflowers, simply buy seed packets on amazon and get started!

12. Sweet Alyssum

Sweet alyssum is another popular fast growing flower, known for its hardiness and ability to thrive in many different climates. This heat resistant flower is a great ground cover plant, protecting the topsoil from erosion and drought. Alyssum needs soil that holds moisture, along with 4-6 hours of direct sun to flower to its full potential!

adsense ad