Every Fast Food Restaurant Open on Thanksgiving Day

It's hard to believe it, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Thanksgiving is different for everyone. Some like to celebrate it by hosting a feast, others like to go and dine out, leaving the preparation and the clean up to someone else. Quite a few people are traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which means pit stops for breakfast and lunch. Thankfully most fast food restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, whether you are midway through a road trip or halfway through an early Black Friday shift.

Fast Food Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

The following fast food chains are typically open on Turkey day. Some even offer special thanksgiving deals. Some chains are only open at select locations, so make sure to call your local restaurant chain for holiday hours before driving thru.

McDonald's

Available for take-out and drive-thru, make sure to call ahead, some franchises close on holidays.

Boston Market

Open on Thanksgiving, Boston Market is the place to go if you are craving a traditional Thanksgiving meal, mashed potatoes and all.

Pizza Hut

Heck, make it a delivery.

Krispy Kreme

Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with your favorite Krispy Kreme donut.

Burger King

​Typically Burger King doesn't close on holidays, but make sure by calling ahead before you plan on grabbing your Thanksgiving dinner.

Popeyes

Skip the turkey and grab the fried chicken. Some locations even sell fried turkey!

Dunkin'

​There's nothing like grabbing a Pumpkin Spice latte before starting to work on your Thanksgiving menu.

Qdoba

Pick up a burrito and call it a holiday meal.

Domino's

Who said pizza isn't an acceptable Thanksgiving feast?

El Pollo Loco

While only select locations will be open, this Mexican grill likes to serve up specials for the holiday.

Jack in the Box

​While they don't serve cranberry sauce, Jack in the Box is still mighty fine.

Little Caesars

Did someone say pizza?

Starbucks

​Grab your favorite coffee before heading to your family. I

Sonic Drive-In

Some locations may be closed, so make sure to call ahead.

Steak 'n Shake

Nothing says Thanksgiving like a shake!

Wendy's

If it is not Christmas or Easter, Wendy's is usually open every day of the year.

White Castle

Burgers and fries? Yes, please!

As for your favorite chain restaurants, rest assured that Applebees, Cracker Barrel, Denny's, iHop, Bob Evans, and Waffle House are all open for business and ready to serve you pumpkin pie.

The following chains are closed on Thanksgiving

Sorry, no KFC fried chicken instead of a turkey dinner!

Arby's

Chick-fil-A

KFC

Taco Bell

