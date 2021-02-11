The season of fish sandwiches is upon us! Lent, the religious observance between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, begins on February 17 this year. Described as a time of preparation and fasting, Christians refrain from eating meat on Fridays. Fish are excluded from the fast because they are cold-blooded. Preparing a fish dinner every Friday night can be a little daunting; thankfully there are many fast food chains that offer fish specials during Lent.

Every Fast Food Chain Offering Lent Specials

McDonald's

McDonald's Filet-o-Fish sandwich is a classic fried fish option. Served with American cheese and a creamy tartar sauce.

Arbys

This year the "we have the meats" chain is serving up a Crispy Fish Sandwich (Crispy Alaskan Pollock, tartar sauce, iceberg lettuce, regular sesame seed bun) and a King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich (Crispy Alaskan Pollock. tartar sauce iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, King's Hawaiian Bun)

Captain D's

Available now through April 25, Captian D's new Southern-Style Fish tender and also Butterfly Shrimp will tantalize your tastebuds. Other seafood options include Creole-style Seafood Gumbo with shrimp, chicken, sausage, and okra.

Del Taco

This year the Mexican fast food chain has brought back their Crispy Shrimp and Crispy Fish dishes. Make sure to add on the new Honey Mango sauce this Lenten season.

Popeyes

While this chain may be known for its fried chicken menu items, fans are excited for two new limited-time seafood offerings including the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich and the Cajun Crispy Shrimp.

​Taco Time

Check out Taco Time's popular fish taco which comes loaded with ocean cod, shredded cheese, cabbage, salsa Fresca, and a creamy cilantro lime sauce.

The following chains offered seafood specials for the Lenten season in 2020, however, they have not formally announced the menu this year. This section will be updated whenever new information is obtained.

A&W

Burger King

​Subway

Dairy Queen

Culvers

Bojangles

Chick-fil-A

Long John Silver

White Castle

Chipotle

