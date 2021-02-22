Every time I look another fast food chain is announcing a new fried chicken sandwich. The fast food chicken sandwich battle started in 2019 when Popeyes introduced the world to its take on the crispy chicken sandwich. Since then customers have been pitting fast food restaurants against each other to find the best chicken sandwich. We aren't including restaurants that stick chicken nuggets on a roll and call it a sandwich (sorry Zaxby's and Raising Cane's).

All The Fast Food Chains That Offer Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chick-fil-a

A staple at the Atlanta-based chicken chain, the Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich features a breaded chicken breast pressure fried in peanut oil and served on a toasted buttered bun with dill pickle chips. Is this the original chicken sandwich?

McDonald's

Hitting drive-thrus on February 24, McDonald's is launching three new chicken sandwiches that will put the McChicken to shame. The new menu items include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a tender fried chicken fillet served in a potato bun and topped with pickles, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which is served with a spicy pepper sauce, and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich which is served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.

KFC

Available as regular or spicy, the Crispy Colonel Sandwich is a super crispy chicken patty served on a buttery brioche bun. Order the combo and great a side of secret recipe fries or coleslaw.

Taco Bell

You probably never saw this one coming! Taco Bell recently announced their take on the classic chicken sandwich and it's coming soon. Crispy fried chicken and chipotle sauce are served in a folded flatbread that looks like a taco. Is it a sandwich or a taco? That's for you to figure out.

​Popeyes

When Popeyes unveiled their Southern chicken sandwiches in 2019, it was love at first sight. Tender all-white meat chicken is marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand-battered and breaded in a buttermilk coating. Served with pickles and mayo or make it a spicy chicken sandwich with the addition of their spicy mayo.

Wendy's

New this year, Wendy's released their new Jalapeno popper sandwich loaded with jalapeño cream cheese, shredded pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese sauce.

Burger King

Burger King decided to join the competition with their Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a seasoned chicken filet served with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and creamy mayonnaise on a potato bun.

Arby's

Known for the meats, Arby's classic buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich is loaded with crispy chicken breast, lettuce, mayo, and tomato and served on a star top bun.

Shake Shack

This year the burger-chain rolled out a new Korean-style Fried Chick'n Sandwich topped with a spicy Gochujang glaze and white kimchi coleslaw.

Bojangles

This homestyle chicken sandwich is the perfect road trip snack. Loaded with crispy lettuce, a juicy tomato, and creamy mayo, this cajun chicken sandwich is all served on a buttered and toasted bun.

Jack in the Box

Released in December 2020, this spicy sandwich features spicy crispy all-white meat chicken with fresh sliced tomato, lettuce, and real mayonnaise all on a buttery bakery bun.

adsense ad