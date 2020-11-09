Blenders are a revolutionary addition to the modern kitchenware arsenal. They help you make Pumpkin Pie Smoothies. You can also use them for Homemade Apple Sauce and Blood Orange Margaritas, too. They help with protein shakes, soups, chilis, and other delicious dishes and drinks. With that in mind, though, no one likes an exploding blender. We've all forgotten to put the top on tight, resulting in mild panic and, occasionally, blueberry smoothie all over the countertop and on the walls. But forgetting to put the lid is far and away from an exploding Nutribullet.

If you're not familiar with the incredibly popular kitchen appliance, it's a high performance countertop blender and juicer that promises to support your active lifestyle by giving you a way to juice your favorite fruits and veggies. The cups and to-go lids are dishwasher safe. But some of these popular Nutribullet blenders have been flat-out exploding on people. And the company is getting sued for it. Here's everything you need to know about the Nutribullet lawsuit.

The story goes like this. There are 22 people suing Nutribullet for experiencing injuries while using the product. The compact blender thrives on its high-speed blade and powerful motor, but it turns out that high rate of speed doesn't always do good. An older Nutribullet Pro 900 was one of the models that exploded, but it appears other models are included in the lawsuit. Capital Brands, LLC, who makes the original Nutribullet, also makes the Magic Bullet single-serve blender along with the Nutribullet Rx.

Pressure builds, on occasion, as the blade spins. The victims have seen the blender explode, at times causing hot liquid to damage their skin. Other people involved in the lawsuit say that the exploding blender has actually exposed them to damage from the blades themselves. (Who knew blenders could be so sinister.)

Some people experienced bodily damage as bad as second degree burns. Don't grab your pitchfork and head to Nutribullet headquarters quite yet, though. It turns out that the blender company may not be entirely to blame.

While the company has been under fire in the past for similar incidents, the Nutribullet manual warns against blending hot liquids. In fact, it explicitly says not to blend hot liquids. Nutribullet spokespeople say that it's actually impossible for these incidents to have occurred if the blender was being used as intended.

NutriBullet owners claim devices 'burst;' caused severe burns and cuts https://t.co/FZwDvTHkBe pic.twitter.com/HyKZDS6dLO — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) November 14, 2017

Not every injury seems to have stemmed from the blending of hot liquids. One plaintiff says that he was blending a breakfast drink for about 20 seconds when the device burst. Unfortunately for the man, the blade tore his hand to bits.

That said, the damage can't be ignored. People clearly shouldn't be blending hot liquids, but perhaps the company should be more explicit with its warnings. Additionally, if the blender is being used as intended and still failing, something needs to be done.

This post was originally published in November 2017.

