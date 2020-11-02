As a cookie fanatic who went vegan for a year (but found that nothing could fill the ice cream shaped hole in my heart), I can tell you firsthand that eggless cookie recipes can yield delicious results without some of the most basic ingredients. We've all had the undeniable craving for a sweet treat, only to find that we don't have everything we need to bake it. If you're in this boat, don't despair!

Egg-free Cookies

Lots of cookie recipes have been adapted to be made without all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and even eggs. Although eggs are a staple of baking for their ability to hold dough together and create that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture, plenty of egg-free cookies and fully dairy-free recipes achieve this through other means.

In fact, some of the best baking recipes don't have eggs! Imagine being able to eat all the cookie dough your heart desires with no reservations about uncooked eggs. If this sounds like your perfect cookie-centered fantasy, read on to find these 12 eggless cookie recipes made for unprepared bakers, cookie dough lovers and those with egg allergies.

1. Eggless Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

No cookie is chocolatey enough for me, but these semi-sweet chocolate crinkle cookies come pretty darn close. Rich and brownie-like on the inside with a perfectly crisp outer layer, these are difficult to stop eating. Don't be worried if they flatten more than typical cookies- that just adds to their crispy texture. A staple of eggless baking, these are best stored in an airtight container to maintain their texture. Named for their distinct crinkly appearance, these goodies are covered in a layer of powdered sugar to balance the rich chocolate within.

2. Egg-free Chocolate Chip Cookie

Nothing beats a classic eggless chocolate chip cookie recipe. No matter how many other cookies I bake, I always come back to my one true cookie love. These eggless chocolate chip cookies are chewy and soft on the inside, full of semi sweet chocolate chips, and crunchy on the outside. With a healthy amount of chocolate chunks, this delicious egg-free cookie recipe will have you saying "last one" many a time!

3. Eggless Sugar Cookie

If you're a sugar cookie fan, this eggless cookie recipe will knock your socks off with its soft crumbly texture and buttery flavor. Plus, it's always fun to bake cookies that you get to decorate! I love sugar cookies not only for their flavor but also because they can be made for any occasion. It's easy to make the frosting while these egg-free cookies dry on the wire rack. You can make red and green frosting for Christmas, or red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July. No matter the decoration, they are always as tasty as they are festive.

4. Egg-free Coconut Macaroon Cookie

This eggless cookie recipe uses only four ingredients and takes only thirty minutes total time with basically no prep time, but you wouldn't know from the taste. They are baked to golden crispiness, then dipped in dark chocolate for the perfect flavor combo. Soft and chewy, these eggless coconut macaroons are pure coconut bliss.

5. Eggless Snickerdoodle Cookie

Another classic, snickerdoodles are beloved by many for their mouthwatering cinnamon sugary sweetness. These are chewy and soft with a crispy outer layer, baked just until they begin to show cracks. These chewy cookies are perfect for the holidays or ideal for those who aren't big chocolate fans but still have a powerful sweet tooth.

6. Eggless Peanut Butter Halloween Cookie

These peanut butter cookies are the cutest little ghosts you'll ever see, and they are as yummy as they are adorable. A must-try for all the peanut butter lovers out there, this peanut butter eggless cookie recipe is super easy with a short prep time, and it's a fun way to celebrate Halloween. Of course, you can make them in any shape to enjoy year-round as well!

7. Eggless Vanilla Cookie

With only four ingredients, it's hard to find another cookie as effortlessly delicious as these eggless vanilla bites. With minimal prep time, these have a soft texture similar to shortbread cookies and a delightful vanilla extract taste. Perfect for kids or those who prefer a light, snackable cookie, you can't go wrong with these eggless vanilla cookies.

8. Egg-free Gingerbread Cookie

How cute are these happy little gingerbread men? These are great for the holidays, and you can decorate them to your heart's content! Spicy yet sweet, the result of this gingerbread eggless cookie recipe is chewy in texture but strong enough to keep its shape and be decorated on the cookie sheet without breaking.

9. Egg-free Thumbprint Cookie

Buttery and delicious with a filling of sweet strawberry jam, these are ideal for parties and cookie trades. I'm always excited to find cookies as pretty as they are tasty, which these certainly accomplish. With sugary glaze drizzled on top, these eggless thumbprint cookies are hard to put down.

10. Egg-free White Chocolate Chip Cookie

For white chocolate lovers, nothing quite beats a white chocolate chip cookie. Typically made with dark chocolate, white chocolate chip eggless cookie recipes are a fun way to change it up while still making a crowd-pleasing classic. These buttery, chewy treats can be made gluten-free easily by replacing all-purpose flour with gluten-free flour, and they taste amazing either way!

11. Egg-free Molasses Cookie

Full of yummy spices, dark brown sugar, and molasses, one bite of these golden brown egg-free cookies will conjure up the feeling of a warm fireplace on a chilly evening. A cousin of gingerbread cookies in flavor, eggless soft molasses cookies have a chewy center and a crunchy exterior. These are a great choice if you're in the mood for a sweet, cozy treat.

12. Egg-free Oreo Truffle

Last but not least, these rich, chocolatey Oreo balls are my favorite eggless cookie recipe. I make them for every possible occasion, and people always ask for the recipe! Dipping the dough balls in chocolate can get a little messy, so it's best to cover the baking sheet in parchment paper before starting. No need to preheat your oven or factor in baking time, as these don't need to be baked. Full of cream cheese and Oreos, then classically dipped in white chocolate or milk chocolate, you can always get adventurous with a layer of crushed pecan pieces or candy canes on top!

