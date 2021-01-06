18 Egg Puns That'll Crack You Up 

Puns are one of the punniest kinds of joke, a mixture of cringe-worthy dad humor and nerdy wordplay, and they really never get old. The best words to use for puns are those that slide easily into conversation, and they're especially good if lots of puns can be made from them. One of the best words to pun like crazy is "egg"- you can make countless eggcellent puns from this tasty breakfast food!

Whether you prefer your eggs sunny side up, over easy or in an omelette, we can all agree that eggs are a quintessential brunch food! Using egg jokes is eggspecially popular around Easter time, when Easter eggs get everyone in the spirit for some good old fashioned wordplay. Going on an egg hunt and then making as many funny egg puns as you can muster is truly the best way to celebrate this eggciting holiday. Here are some of the best egg puns around:

Why should you be careful what you say around egg whites?

They can't take a yolk!

What did the egg say after acing its test?

Omelet smarter than I look!

Why do people love having hard-boiled eggs for breakfast?

They're so hard to beat!

What did the mother hen say to her chick?

Don't you egg-nore me!

Why did the egg fail its driving test?

He liked to egg-celerate too much!

Why wouldn't the farmer let the hen in his house?

She kept laying deviled eggs!

What's a chicken's favorite coffee drink?

An egg-spresso!

What does Mr. Egg say every morning to Mrs. Egg?

Have an eggs-traspecial day!

What did the egg do when it saw the frying pan?

It scrambled!

How do chickens stay fit?

They eggs-ercise!

What did the doctor tell the chicken with high cholesterol?

Try to lay off eggs for a while!

Why did the egg regret being in an omelet?

It wasn't all it was cracked up to be!

What did Snow White name her hen?

Egg White!

Did you hear about the hen who laid her egg on an axe?

She wanted to hatchet.

What did the officer say to the egg after her pulled it over for speeding?

Omelettin' it slide this time.

What did the angry egg parent say to her child?

You're such a rotten egg!

How would you describe a baby egg on Christmas morning?

Absolutely egg-static!

What's the worst crime as far as an egg is concerned?

Poaching!

If you don't get the yolk, don't be a bad egg and use fowl language. Just keep eggsercising that brain until you never miss another egg pun!

