There isn't a better way to get into the holiday spirit but with a tree. Not only are trees important for Christmas, but they're popular centerpieces for Halloween and now Easter. You might not be in the Easter spirit due to the pandemic, but these stunning Easter trees and Easter tree ornaments will brighten your mood throughout March and April.
These trees and ornaments have adorable designs. Plus, we just can't resist the opportunity to decorate with pastel colors! Here's some Easter tree inspiration for your home, office, classroom, and more.
Easter Trees
1. kemooie 24inch White Birch Tree with Set of 10 Hanging Easter Egg Ornaments for Party Birthday Home Decoration Indoor Use
This Easter tree is so pretty! It's two-feet tall and comes with 10 colorful Easter egg ornaments. You don't even have to decorate the tree branches.
The spring Easter tree is only $20, which is a great deal. Place the tabletop tree in your living room, balcony, bedroom, or office.
2. EAMBRITE 2FT Easter Egg Tree Light Led Money Tree Light Jewelry Holder Birch Centerpiece Decor for Home Party Wedding
This tree is similar to the option above, but it's pre-lit. The springtime tree is perfect for those who want their spring home decor to shine!
3. JACKYLED Set of 2 2FT 28 LED Birch Tree Light Battery Operated Warm White Lighted Tree Tabletop Bonsai Tree Light Jewelry Holder Decor for Home Wedding Party Festival Holiday (For DIY Easter Tree)
Grab some pre-lit white birch trees if you want to go the DIY route. Create your own Easter crafts or buy Easter tree ornaments for it. Get creative, y'all.
Easter Tree Ornaments + Easter Decor
4. MGQ Easter Eggs Ornament,36 Pcs Multicolored Plastic Easter Egg Hanging Ornament,Decorative Easter Hanging Eggs,Tree Hanging Ornaments for Easter Tree Easter Decoration,Home Decor,Random Color
Short on decorating ideas? You can always count on plastic eggs! These simple Easter tree decorations will make your tree pop with pastel colors.
5. Juvale Foam Easter Bunny and Egg Ornaments, DIY Crafts and Hanging Home Decor (36-Pack)
These gold eggs look like vintage collectibles! They're the perfect Easter gift for anyone who puts up an Easter tree every year.
6. Easter Hanging Bunny Ornaments Set of 10, Colorful Plush Bunny Gnomes Easter Gnomes Tree Ornament Decorations
These silly ornaments look like garden figurines. The rabbit gnome ornaments will make your tree look fun. Grab a set of 10 for $23.
7. 8PCS Easter Wooden Hanging Decorations Bunny Rabbit Chick Eggs Painted Cutouts Hanging Pendants Ornaments, Wood Crafts Gifts Hang Tags for Easter Tree Indoor Outdoor Home Party Decor (A)
It's Easter time! These wooden ornaments are lovely.
8. 7.6cm 3" Ceramic Christmas Ornaments The Brown Ones are Not Jelly Beans Love The Easter Bunny Hexagonal Ceramics Keepsake Christmas Tree Hanging Decoration Winter Wonderland Xmas Holiday Party
This one made me laugh.
9. Hallmark 2018 Happy Easter Marjolein Bastin Easter Basket Ornament
You can always count on Hallmark to have the cutest ornaments.
10. EP Laser Easter Eggs Ornaments Set of 6 for Decorations, Gifts, or Crafts - Religious, Christian Décor- Attach to Gift Baskets, DIY Craft Applications, or Decorate - 3 inches in Height
These ornaments are also terrific Easter gifts.
11. Qilmy Happy Easter Day Tree Skirt, Cute Ornaments Trees Decoration Home Decor for Festive Holiday Party 36", Easter Eggs and Bunny
This table runner will be a hit at Easter brunch.
13. The Nostalgic Easter Tree
Ceramic trees are a must!