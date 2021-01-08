Dutch Bros. Coffee, the popular coffee chain on the West Coast is putting on some cowboy boots and heading to the great state of Texas. According to a representative with the company, the Oregon-based coffee company is headed to College Station. Known as the largest privately-owned drive-thru coffee shop, Dutch Bros. serves everything from cold brew and smoothies to secret menu items that'll tantalize your tastebuds.

The History of Dutch Bros.

Developed by two brothers, who are of Dutch descent (hence the name, Dutch brothers), decided to start selling coffee by pushcart using milk from their family's dairy farm in 1992. The business soon took off and by 2018 Dutch Bros. had more than 300 coffee stands in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and Colorado. The coffeehouse is currently headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Dutch Bros. is Coming to Texas

According to Dutch Bros., the first Texas location will be the first of 10 planned shops in the state. Dutch Bros. is currently planning to open at least five drive-thru coffee shops in the Houston metropolitan area and the Dallas Fort Worth area in 2021 and 2022. Locations are also slated to open in Round Rock and Plano according to development permits.

The coffee chain had boded well during the Covid-19 pandemic since their business model is mostly drive-thru customers.

Handcrafted by talented baristas, favorite espresso drinks include the White Zombie Mocha and the Vanilla cold brew. If energy drinks are more your style, try one of the drinks from the Rebel menu. The Blue Rebel energy drink is a private-label energy drink that can be flavored with 100s of flavor combinations including strawberry, passion fruit, vanilla, and even white chocolate. Starbucks, you better watch out, this delicious coffee shop is taking over the United States!

adsense ad