Okay, we'd love to tell you that Dunkin' Donuts has a secret doughnut menu, but that's not the case. They do, however, have secret menu items for their fabulous drinks (if you feel the need to improve on their regular coffee, which is, hands down, the best fast food coffee out there). Many of these Dunkin' Donuts secret menu items are Dunkin-approved, so you should be able to order them by name. As always, be prepared to ask for exactly what you want though, know that some flavors may be seasonal, and add an extra thank you to the kind baristas behind the counter.

Dunkin' has really upped its regular menu drink game with flavored shots that you can add to any coffee drink, meaning you can create your own yummy new drink. Plus, they have hot chocolate, tea, cold brew coffee, and espresso drinks, all of which you can customize.

Here are the Dunkin' Donuts secret menu items you need to try.

Dunkin Donuts Secret Menu Iced Drinks

You can get your iced coffee in several different delicious secret menu drinks.

Hazelnut Mocha Iced Coffee

Order an iced coffee and ask them to add a mocha swirl and a hazelnut flavor shot.

Coco Berry Iced Latte

Chocolate-covered blueberries are amazing and now you can drink that flavor combo with your morning caffeine. Order an iced Mocha Latte, which is a latte with a mocha swirl, and add a shot of blueberry.

Toasted French Vanilla Iced Coffee

Order an iced coffee and ask them to add a French vanilla shot, a toasted almond shot, and almond milk.

Nutella Surprise Iced Coffee

We're not saying you should serve Nutella on a croissant with this drink, but we're not not saying it either. Order two shots of hazelnut in a Mocha Iced Coffee for the ultimate in tasty coffee drinks.

Caramel Coconut Creme Pie Iced Coffee

Okay, this Dunkin' Donuts secret menu drink is really more like dessert in a glass. Order an iced coffee, then add milk, a caramel shot, a coconut creme pie flavor swirl, and then top it with whipped cream.

Dunkin Donuts Secret Menu Hot Chocolate

For the best Dunkin' Donuts secret menu items, you need to listen to the good folks at Dunkin'. And if you don't like these menu hacks, which you can order by name, you can get an Oreo hot chocolate, too.

Chocolate-covered Raspberry Hot Chocolate

If you like chocolate-covered raspberries, add raspberry flavor shot to your hot chocolate.

English Toffee Hot Chocolate

Order the salted caramel hot chocolate and add in toasted almond and French vanilla flavor shots.

Coconut Mint Hot Chocolate

Add a shot of coconut to Dunkin's mint hot chocolate for what's basically a peppermint patty candy drink.

Dirty Hot Chocolate

Need the comfort of hot chocolate with the kick of caffeine? Order a Dirty Hot Chocolate, for creamy, sweet hot chocolate with a shot of espresso.

Dunkin' Donuts Coolatta

Coolattas are frozen, blended drinks, a lot like a slushie. Right now, you can get a coolatta in three flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, and vanilla bean. So for a secret menu twist, try out different flavor shots.

Birthday Cake Coolatta

This coolatta is one of the easiest to make, and it's super tasty. Order a Vanilla Bean Coolatta with a hazelnut swirl for a sweet treat.

Cotton Candy Coolatta

The Cotton Candy Coolatta has been on the Dunkin' Donuts regular menu in the past, so you may be able to customize your way back to it by ordering a Blue Raspberry Coolatta and ask them to add sour apple and watermelon flavors.

Captain Crunch Coolatta

If you were (or are still, no judgment) a fan of Captain Crunch cereal, you want to try this Dunkin' Donuts secret menu drink. Order a Strawberry Coolatta, then add cream, a blueberry flavor shot and a raspberry flavor shot.

Peaches and Cream Coolatta

This is basically a summer milkshake and we're good with that. Order a Vanilla Bean Coolatta and ask for three peach shots.

Dunkin Donuts Frozen Drinks

You can also order Frozen Coffee (comparable to a Starbucks frappuccino) and Frozen Chocolate and customize it with a pumpkin swirl, butter pecan swirl or caramel swirl. But if you want to order a secret menu drink by name, here are two you can order.

Frozen Snickers Bar

We know Snickers have peanuts instead of hazelnuts, but a hazelnut swirl and a caramel swirl in your frozen chocolate tastes pretty good. If they have Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Cookie Frozen Chocolate, order that caramel shot and a caramel swirl for the real thing.

Frozen Almond Joy

If Almond Joys are more your thing, order a Frozen Chocolate with a coconut cream pie flavor swirl and a toasted almond flavor shot.

