Most people would say the most complex card game of all time is poker. I agree. There are tons of rules, and it gets so competitive. I mean, there are even poker tournaments to prove it. Poker is fun and is also ruthless. Do you know what else is also ruthless? UNO. Do you know what makes UNO a bit more merciless (and exciting)? Adding a boozy twist. Kick the classic game to the discard pile and turn a game of Uno into a fun drinking game.



Forget about planning a trip to Las Vegas for card games and shots. Drunk UNO is here to satisfy your alcohol-friendly game nights. This classic card game stirs up enough enthusiasm sober, so imagine getting a Draw 4 and a tequila shot!

DRUNK UNO Game Set Includes rule card, shot glasses, and Drunk Uno cards

Great family game for 21+

Perfect for tailgate pregames

This adult drinking game might get a few of us in trouble, but it's a risk we're all willing to take. The Drunk UNO game comes with six shot glasses and official rules. Draw 2 means take one shot and Draw 4 means take two shots.

If you're skipped, you take a shot, and the person who gets the reverse card takes 1.5 shots. The false UNO card recipient takes two shots, and the winner gets to choose who takes three shots.

I love the game rules! Everyone has their weird UNO rules, so you might as well have fun with it and add Tito's or Jameson to the mix. Coming up with party games can be tough, especially when people aren't into guessing and trivia games.

This game is perfect because everyone loves UNO! Is anyone else a social drinker? I know the feeling, so for me to enjoy a shot and a zesty slice of lime, I need some good company around me cheering me on.

Next time your favorite drinking buddies want to get together for some fun, pull out the UNO drinking game. You supply the game and have your friends provide the alcohol. That sounds like an equal trade. For more drinking games, be sure to check out Jello Shot Jenga.

This post was originally published on March 5, 2020.

