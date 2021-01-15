The benefits of hemp seed oil are beyond incredible. Pet owners can relieve their senior dogs of joint pain, and many can finally ditch harmful toxins and use natural beauty and wellness products for relaxation. Next time you take a bubble bath, consider Dr Teal's Hemp Seed Oil Epsom Salt.

Hemp seed oil is doing the unthinkable for pain and uneasiness. Dr Teal's Foaming Bath With Pure Epsom Salt has been an effective and budget-friendly remedy for my sore muscles and restless nights.

Blend of white thyme, cedarwood & bergamot essential oils help calm the mind

Salt soak helps provide relief from stress.

4.7 star rating

With a combination of hemp seed oil and essential oils, your skin will be deeply moisturized, and your body will feel calm. Moisturizing your skin is the key to keeping your skin looking young and vibrant. If you haven't already, consider a hemp oil body lotion.

A warm bath with Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt might make you want to set down the melatonin for a night. The soothing soaking experience will make you want to dry off and lie in bed to drift into a blissful rest. (Yes, the pure Epsom salt soaking solution is better than those cute bath bombs!)

Kiss soreness and achy muscles goodbye. Your body will feel soft, your mind will feel calm, and you'll even smell fantastic from the essential oils. (Aromatherapy and skincare at the same time? Sign me up.)

You can find a variety of Dr Teal's Epsom Salt and body wash at Walmart and Amazon. Self-care is essential and is especially a must during a time like this. Winding down the day with a bath soak is the detox you might need right now.

Be sure to also check out Dr Teal's pink Himalayan salt. With bergamot essential oils, you'll feel calm and ready for bed. I also recommend their vitamin C salt. Dr Teal's Glow & Radiance collection combines Pure Epsom Salt with citrus essential oils to make you glow.

Keep personal care a priority. You deserve it! For more hemp CBD oil or CBD-infused products, be sure to check out Charlotte's Web. Charlotte's Web has improved the lives of many people seeking a relaxed mind and body.

This post was originally published in 2020.

adsense ad